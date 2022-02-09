 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Stroller: Old-fashioned eats: Brunswick stew and potato candy

  • 0
Stroller 062321

TODAY’S WORD is coiffure. Example: Betzaida patted her coiffure when she emerged from the convertible.

TUESDAY’S WORD was emigrate. It means to leave a country or region in order to live somewhere else. Example: A mere generation after her family emigrated to the United States, Myrna took a strong position against the country letting immigrants in.

Brunswick stew

It’s stew time again: The Rangeley Ruritan Club is in its initial stages of preparation for a Brunswick stew that will be ready to be picked up at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. So they know how much to cook, call Fay Moore to tell her how much you want: 673-6378. It’s $8 a quart.

Potato candy

“I ran across this recipe for potato candy recently,” Nelson Smith wrote. “I have fond youthful memories of my mother making this on occasion. I don’t recall if any of the finished product ever made it to the freezer as suggested in the last line of the recipe. I would hate to think how many calories are in this recipe based on the amount of confectioner’s sugar that is called for in the recipe. I’m sure one’s glucose levels might spike upward if not eaten in moderation.”

People are also reading…

Potato candy

2 to 3 medium potatoes

1 1/2 to 2 lbs. confectioner’s sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

2 TBS butter

peanut butter

Cook potatoes, peel and mash; cool to lukewarm or able to handle. Add the next three ingredients, blending well. The sugar amount will vary according to the size of the potatoes. The dough should be quite stiff, but not too dry.

Roll out on waxed paper or board, lightly sprinkled with powdered sugar, to a rectangular shape. Spread with peanut butter (1/4 inch thick) and roll up as if for jelly roll. Slice and place cut side down on platter. May be eaten immediately or kept in the freezer for some time.

Artisan Pop-Up Shop

If you’ve noticed a cheerfully decorated storefront on Walnut Street — in fact, if it’s made you want to peek inside and see what’s going on — you’ll get your chance this weekend.

Red, pink and white balloons fill the window areas, and colorful valentines with cheerful sayings hang down. However, vision of what’s beyond is blocked by light, airy fabric.

It’s the”Come Feel the Love in Uptown” Artisan Pop-Up Shop & Sale, with local artisans, open Friday from 4-8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. This support of local craftspeople is coordinated by Martinsville UP.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The projector invented in 1895 that could show 16 frames per second was called a Cinématographe. The early films which fascinated audiences in the late 1890s were of everyday activities: workers leaving a factory, a hose squirting water, a baby eating.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Before those early moving pictures were invented, a form of audience entertainment was by a “magic lantern.” How did it work?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How I didn't become an Air Force fighter pilot

How I didn't become an Air Force fighter pilot

I come from a time when the expression "the customer is always right" was fairly common. That meant that the customer deserved your utmost courtesy and respect and there was no obligation or responsibility for the customer to return your courtesy.

Stroller: Wonders of radio in Martinsville described in 1922

Stroller: Wonders of radio in Martinsville described in 1922

""Most of us have read a great deal in the daily papers very recently about the development of wireless telephony, the increase of the installation of radio-telephone receiving stations throughout the country and still more recently of the establishment of 'broadcasting' stations in the larger cities ..."

Williams: The war on Black history is proof of systemic racism. It needs to stop.

Williams: The war on Black history is proof of systemic racism. It needs to stop.

Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert