Stroller: Old-fashioned eats: Brunswick stew and potato candy

TODAY’S WORD is coiffure. Example: Betzaida patted her coiffure when she emerged from the convertible.

TUESDAY’S WORD was emigrate. It means to leave a country or region in order to live somewhere else. Example: A mere generation after her family emigrated to the United States, Myrna took a strong position against the country letting immigrants in.

It’s stew time again: The Rangeley Ruritan Club is in its initial stages of preparation for a Brunswick stew that will be ready to be picked up at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. So they know how much to cook, call Fay Moore to tell her how much you want: 673-6378. It’s $8 a quart.

“I ran across this recipe for potato candy recently,” Nelson Smith wrote. “I have fond youthful memories of my mother making this on occasion. I don’t recall if any of the finished product ever made it to the freezer as suggested in the last line of the recipe. I would hate to think how many calories are in this recipe based on the amount of confectioner’s sugar that is called for in the recipe. I’m sure one’s glucose levels might spike upward if not eaten in moderation.”

2 to 3 medium potatoes

1 1/2 to 2 lbs. confectioner’s sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

2 TBS butter

peanut butter

Cook potatoes, peel and mash; cool to lukewarm or able to handle. Add the next three ingredients, blending well. The sugar amount will vary according to the size of the potatoes. The dough should be quite stiff, but not too dry.

Roll out on waxed paper or board, lightly sprinkled with powdered sugar, to a rectangular shape. Spread with peanut butter (1/4 inch thick) and roll up as if for jelly roll. Slice and place cut side down on platter. May be eaten immediately or kept in the freezer for some time.

Artisan Pop-Up Shop

If you’ve noticed a cheerfully decorated storefront on Walnut Street — in fact, if it’s made you want to peek inside and see what’s going on — you’ll get your chance this weekend.

Red, pink and white balloons fill the window areas, and colorful valentines with cheerful sayings hang down. However, vision of what’s beyond is blocked by light, airy fabric.

It’s the”Come Feel the Love in Uptown” Artisan Pop-Up Shop & Sale, with local artisans, open Friday from 4-8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. This support of local craftspeople is coordinated by Martinsville UP.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The projector invented in 1895 that could show 16 frames per second was called a Cinématographe. The early films which fascinated audiences in the late 1890s were of everyday activities: workers leaving a factory, a hose squirting water, a baby eating.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Before those early moving pictures were invented, a form of audience entertainment was by a “magic lantern.” How did it work?

