Stroller: Passing the plates - of cookies and collections

TODAY’S WORD is fret. Example: Don’t fret so, Ma; we’ll get that chicken coop reinforced so this won’t happen again.

THURSDAY’S WORD was embellish. It means to make more appealing or attractive with fanciful details. Example: The job applicant embellished her resume by claiming to be an influencer, though when the HR director looked up her social media accounts, all he noticed was a bunch of filtered duck-face selfies of her.

Influencers

An influencer is someone who can affect the behaviors of other people, such as with what they buy or how they fix their hair and makeup, because on social media they have large followings of people who admire them. Influencers work out deals with companies to get paid in money or free products to endorse their products on those social media pages, such as Instagram.

Girl Scout cookies

It’s Girl Scout cookie time, so be on the lookout for booth sales. On Saturday, Brownies Troop 897 of Ridgeway will have a booth at Walmart from 1-5 p.m., with the same schedule on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Other troops, let people know how and where they can buy your cookies by emailing accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.

Hey, Boy Scouts — you’ve been silent lately. Send in information about your popcorn sales, Eagle Scouts, etc. People like to know.

The collection plate

With snow forecast on Sunday, it’s likely that many church services will be cancelled — those that are going in-person services, anyway. Some churches have remained virtual-only throughout the entire pandemic, for the safety of their flock, and some had returned to in-person services and then recently made the switch back to virtual again.

Losing a Sunday church service, especially for those churches whose funds mostly come from the collection plate instead of from regular bank drafts or mailed-in checks, means losing a large chunk of the church’s income for the month. The amount a church would miss from not passing around the collection plate might have paid the light bill, heating, repairs, insurance — or the pastor’s salary — or perhaps would have gone toward charity, such as helping a desperate family in time of need.

Let us not forget our churches’ financial needs this Sunday, if it snows — and remember the needs of those churches that are purely on a virtual scheduling now. They need money to survive. We don’t want to lose any churches, which are the backbone of the community, during the pandemic, due to their financial needs being ignored.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Unopened bottles of nail polish last for about 2 years before their ingredients evaporate too much to be useful.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What are the 13 types of nail polish finishes? (To get you started, three of them are shimmer, iridescent and micro-glitter.)

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.