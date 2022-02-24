Stroller: Pastimes, from crossword puzzles to Easter crafts

TODAY’S WORD is copious. Example: Mattie took copious precautions to prevent any chance of fire in her home but also ensured means of extinguishing a blaze and escaping if it were to happen.

THURSDAY’S WORD was parsimonious. It means unwilling to spend money or use resources; stingy or frugal. Example: Her parsimonious grandmother took them on a shopping spree that would never be forgotten.

Controversial crosswords

Crossword puzzles may seems like a tame and mentally uplifting way to spend time, but they had plenty of detractors when they first came onto the scene.

BigThink.com tells about it in a Feb. 15 article called "Wordle: The New York Times hated crossword puzzles before it embraced them."

Crosswords were introduced by some tabloid newspapers in the 1920s, and the more highbrow newspapers accused them of causing idleness at best, but also ruining relationships when husbands or wives neglected their duties and families by turning their attention to the word puzzles.

The Times reported that a legal aid organization received 10 letters a day from wives whose husbands stopped taking them out because of working crosswords. Libraries blocked out crosswords in their newspapers, and universities banned them from classrooms and lecture halls.

A 1924 article in the Times of London, under the headline "Cross-Word Puzzles: An Enslaved America," wrote, "In a few short weeks it has grown from the pastime of a few ingenious idlers into a national institution and almost a national menace -- a menace because it is making devastating inroads on the working hours of every rank of society."

Oh, whatever would they think were they to see how live now revolves around TV and video games?

Wreath class

Here's a class we haven't seen in quite a while: how to make grapevine wreaths. A class in such will be offered from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The cost is $15 (with $5 discount for members). Students are warned to come prepared with flathead screwdrivers and gloves.

Easter

Talk of wreaths gets us to thinking of decorating for Easter -- which will be held this year on Sunday, April 17. Check the Calendar for "He Is Risen" painting class today in Bassett and a "He died for ..." sign class on Saturday in Axton.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The U.S. Poet Laureate, a role to raise appreciation of poetry on the national level, since 2019 has been Joy Harjo, the first Native American (Muscogee Nation) in that position. This year's Gershwin Prize for Popular Song recipent is Lionel Richie, who will be honored in a tribute on PBS in may. Both are named by the Librarian of Congress.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Poet Amanda Gorman, 23, has soared into fame in the past year. What is her title?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.