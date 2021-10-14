Stroller: Pretty flowers blooming now along roadsides -- and the hidden ragweed

Unique words

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Ragweed is in the Ambrosia genus in the aster (Asteraceae) family. Common ragweed (Ambrosia artemisifolia) is a plant you won’t notice too easily from the road, because its flower spikes (like even little bumps going up a stalk) are mostly green and unassuming. Those tiny white daisy-like flowers you see so plentiful along roadsides and the edges of fields are in the same family. Another member of the aster family is goldenrod, which has been in bloom for about a month, with tall, cheerful, pointed tufts of flowers. European goldenrod looks like it, especially from a distance, but has flowers more in a daisy shape with center and petals, and looser clusters, rather than coming up to graceful points.