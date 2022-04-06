Stroller: Race on over to Piedmont Arts for something new

TODAY’S WORD is leather britches. Example: Strings of leather britches hung from the ceiling in the cabin on the historic site they toured.

TUESDAY’S WORD was sorry (following its usage in old Appalachia). It means something of little or no value. Example: The sorry living room suite, cardboard wall art and ugly plastic flowers didn’t do much to make that house a home.

Race exhibit

The Martinsville Speedway's 75th anniversary is being celebrated across the region, including at 215 Starling Ave.

That's the address of Piedmont Arts, which has a special exhibit honoring the speedway on its big date. Everything there is on loan by Dink Gardner: the first aerial picture of the speedway, the bumper from Richard Petty's next-to-last race, an original signed Sam Bass poster, track patches and pins and more.

Admission is free, and Piedmont Arts is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. This special exhibit will be up through May 7.

Today's Chuckle

Did you hear about the NASCAR driver who went the wrong way around the track? It turned out to be all right.

There's an old saying on the speedway: "What goes around comes around."

Why did the mathematician leave his job at the university to go work for a NASCAR team? Because they had told him he was good at deriving.

Why isn't there an Internet Explorer-sponsored NASCAR car? Because it would keep crashing.

What's the difference between a presidential election and a NASCAR race? In NASCAR, they identify their sponsors.

Easter dinner

Let's spend a few days sharing favorite recipes that are great for Easter dinner. Send yours to the Stroller. Meanwhile, here is a treat from Magnon Moore of Sanville, shared in 2006:

Asparagus casserole

1 large can asparagus, or equivalent amount of fresh asparagus, cooked (drain and save liquid)

1 small can mushroom soup, mixed with one can of liquid saved saved form the asparagus

4 hard boiled eggs, sliced

1 small jar chopped pimento

1 cup grated cheese

1 ¼ cups crushed Ritz crackers

4 TBS butter

Spray casserole with Pam and sprinkle ½ cup cracker crumbs in bottom. Cut asparagus into 2-inch pieces and place evenly over crackers.

Add pimento, top with sliced eggs, then spread soup mixture on it.

Spread grated cheese over top, then add cracker crumbs.

Cut butter into small bits and scatter on top.

Bake in moderate oven until lightly browned.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first mainstream film with nudity was, perhaps surprisingly, in the 1915 religious film "Hypocrites." Actress Margaret Edwards portrayed an unclothed apparition. Her scenes were filmed in private, with just her and the minimal camera and set crew, and then superimposed like a ghostly image into the regular scenes, often following someone who appears to be a monk.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name the first Technicolor feature film.

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.