TODAY’S WORD is farrago. Example: The decorations in her mother’s house are a farrago of different items.

SUNDAY’S WORD was mimp. It means to speak affectionately as a verb and the pursing of the lips as a noun. Example: In a group setting, a couple that is mimping can often be annoying to watch.

Infinity 5k Ranch Run

A 5k ranch race was run at Infinity Acres Ranch on Saturday morning. The Stroller attended and put out all effort to make it all the way through the race (though a friend tagged along for moral support).

The race began bright and early in the morning and the course was half road and half fields and woods, bringing the Stroller through a beautiful loop around the Infinity Acres Ranch and then through the pastures and past the llamas, zebras, horses and camels.

Runners, and the Stroller, were provided drinks and snacks after the race along with a shirt.

Spicy Caribbean chicken salad

For a healthy meal after all that running talk, enjoy one of Jay Jayslett’s healthy meals.

2 cups water

4 green onions

1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts

2/3 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons minced jalapeno peppers

2 teaspoons sugar or sugar substitute

½ teaspoon dried, whole thyme

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

¼ teaspoon pepper

1/8

teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 cup dried fresh or canned and drained pineapple

½ cup halved, seedless red grapes

½ cup non-fat mayonnaise

1 head of romaine lettuce

1 tablespoon sliced green onions

Combine water and whole green onions in a large skillet; bring to a boil over medium heat. Add chicken, cover and reduce heat. Simmer 18 minutes or until done. Remove chicken and let cool; discard the whole green onions and cooking liquid. Shred chicken into bite-size pieces and set aside.

Combine wine and next 9 ingredients in a large, zipper-top, heavy-duty plastic bag. Add chicken, seal bag and marinate in refrigerator for 2 hours, turning bag occasionally. Drain.

Combine chicken, pineapple, grapes and mayonnaise in a bowl; toss gently. Line dinner plates with romaine lettuce leave and top with chicken mixture and sliced green onions. Serve with fresh French bread.

Makes four 1-cup servings. Per serving: 200 calories, 26 grams of protein, 15 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams fat.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The origin of the sport badminton is traced back to the British era in India, Greece and China. It was first played by British arms officers in India in the 1980s and was also named “Poona” after the garrison town. The rules for the sport were first drawn up in 1872 and in 1875, officers returned home and started badminton clubs.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the name of the first athlete who won the Olympic marathon twice and in succession?

