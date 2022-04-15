Stroller: Readers help the Easter Bunny compile her shopping list

TODAY’S WORD is poke. Example: She carried the penny candies home in a poke.

THURSDAY’S WORD was painter, in its old Appalachian meaning. It means mountain lion. Example: She was afraid to walk along the secluded lane to her grandparents’ house ever since her uncle spoke of having seen a painter.

Easter baskets

The Easter Bunny will have to have her list and check it twice, because there’s a lot of variation on what goes into Easter baskets in Southside.

Undoubtely, many baskets will have Peeps — Deborah Hite’s “fave since early childhood.”

For Susan Henderson, it’s simple: “Chocolate.”

“Chocolate bunnies,” specified Sherry Carroll.

“A chocolate bunny is a staple of the Easter basket!” said Cindy Foley Adams.

“Of course Mary Kay,” said Stephanie Mills, who sells the cosmetics and skin care line.

“Candy and toys,” Cherri Hairston said.

Melody Hubbard Reynold’s kids likely will wake up to discover that popular stuffed animal-type-pillow “Squishmallows (much to their Dad’s dismay), squishy stress toys, and lots of candy.”

Walter Sheppard’s grandchildren are going to get plastic eggs with dollar bills in them, because “that’s what papas do.”

Carolyn Holland must be hoping the Easter Bunny is current with the times, because she’s expecting gas money.

Rhonda Mills is aiming for flower seeds.

“My kiddo is married and pregnant,” so the Easter Bunny is “filling diaper bags up for her and hubby of favorite treats and a maternity shirt and matching mom and dad cups,” replied Kelly Mason Martin.

Heather Adkins King’s oldest child will receive some shoes she wanted, a game and some chocolate, while the three younger kids will get “some outside toys and a little bit of candy”.

Linda Clark France is hoping for black jellybeans, a favorite of both herself and her father.

Speaking of black jelly beans: They have quite a dedicated following, and also almost as many earnest detractors. When the Stroller asked people to weigh in on whether or not they liked the licorice-flavored candy, so far more than 100 people responded. It made for too many responses to fit into today’s Stroller but we’ll tackle the matter in Sunday’s Bulletin.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1930’s, actress Marlene Dietrich popularized the pantsuit for women (though not many were bold enough to try it themselves), and actor Gary Cooper was known for wearing the English drape suit for men.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the 1930s, clothing styles became more simple and streamlined than in the fanciful 1920’s. Name two designers of the time who were known for opposite looks—one with streamlined silhouettes and elegant neutrals, and the other, whose work coined the term “shocking pink,” known for adventurous experiments with wild colors and new patterns and fabrics?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.