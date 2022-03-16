Stroller: Reading is now listening, and everything's a click away

TODAY’S WORD is incessant. Example: In the summer Cecelia cannot stand the incessant high-pitched drone of cicadas, but in the winter she sometimes misses it.

TUESDAY’S WORD was dysphoric. It means a generalized feeling of distress. Example: Her bills were all paid, her husband was helpful with the chores and her job was going OK, so Jessica just couldn’t figure out why she was feeling so dysphoric.

Reading articles

As we were looking at articles on the Bulletin website the other day we got a big surprise: Each article now has an option you can click on to hear a man read it to you.

It’s not a real man hiding in the phone or computer, which may sound silly but is how the Stroller and probably lots of other people imagined how TV and radio worked, when they were children. It is not even a recording of a real man reading the article (we assume. Who could it be if it was?) but rather a computer-generated reading. Naturally, we tested it out.

The reading is surprisingly good, with appropriate inflection, though sometimes names are mispronounced — but not as many as we had thought would be.

Then we gave it a good test: How well could it read recipes? We looked up a few recipes, and the voice read those nicely, too.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first baseball game recorded on film was between the Newark Bears and the Reading Coal Heavers in 1898 by the Edison Manufacturing Company.

Here’s a neat early film that doesn’t really lend itself to a trivia question but is fun to talk about: “The Enchanted Drawing,” 1900. It is a delightful combination of both live action and animation. If you are reading this online, just click here to see it; if you are reading on the page, look up “The Enchanted Drawing 1900” on YouTube to see it on the Library of Congress’s post.

By the way, did you realize that online Bulletin articles, including the Stroller, now have links to things we are talking about? For any topic that interests you, you could click on the available link to read more. We can summarize a government meeting agenda on paper, but you can see the entire 70-or-so page agenda packet which gives details, if you are particularly interested in any topic. Even letters to the editor have links. You don’t see them in print, but if you look at them on the website, they link to the sources for any statistics, facts or quotes the letter-writer includes.

In this film, a man draws a cartoon face with a smile, then draws a wine glass. Suddenly, the man lifts the wine glass off the page and the cartoon man frowns. Further such tricks are repeated with a hat and cigar but don’t worry; in the end the cartoon man gets the wine, cigar and hat back and grins cheerfully.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The first time-lapse film made, in 1901, shows what happening over the course of a month?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.