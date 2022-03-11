Stroller: Ready for St. Patrick's Day with limericks and riddle

TODAY’S WORD is indolent. Example: Dressed in comfy clothes and lazily scrolling through her phone as she stretched out on the sofa, Jana watched indolently out the window as her brothers did all the yardwork.

THURSDAY’S WORD was curt. It means rudely brief. Example: He was curt in his answer, so she backed off.

Breakfast

Wouldn’t some fried bologna hit the spot — served with buckwheat pancakes?

That’s a one-of-a-kind breakfast you could get Saturday morning at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, but it’s most certainly not the only possibility. Other foods available in this hearty, all-you-can-eat way to start the day include sausage, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples and regular pancakes.

Riddle

(Answer below)

I am curved, but I am not a banana. I’m mentioned in the first book of the Bible, but I am not a snake. I’m mentioned in a Wizard of Oz song, but I am not a yellow brick road. I’m found near a leprechaun, but I am not a pot of gold. What am I?

Veterans Museum

Have you yet seen the Veterans Museum at Bible Baptist Church? If not, there’s a chance on Saturday, when the Marine Corps League meets there. The gathering starts at 9 a.m., and the church is at 358 Spring Drive, Collinsville. Commandant Walter Sheppard says guests and prospective members are most definitely welcome, and anyone desiring more information is invited to call him at 634-7007.

Spring wreaths

The Blue Ridge Regional Library is offering “Bees and Butterflies: Our Beloved Pollinators” Deco Mesh wreath-making classes. These free classes will provide all the supplies you need to make a spring wreath. Just register to save yourself a spot. The classes are:

2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsville branch library (647-1112)

4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Patrick County Branch (694-3352)

2:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the Bassett Branch (629-2426)

2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Martinsville Branch (403-5430)

Irish Blessings

May your troubles be less, your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.

May the road rise to meet you; may the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.

Riddle Answer

I am a rainbow.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first female film director in history was Alice Guy-Blaché, but being a woman wasn’t the only “first” she brought to the world of film. Her debut film, “La Fée aux Choux” (“Cabbage Fairy”) from 1896, has been called the first film to have a narrative. Based on a European fairy tale, it shows the fabled Cabbage Fairy pulling babies out of cabbages.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The most popular Edison Vitascope film of 1896 showed what intimate act between performers?

