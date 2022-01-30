Stroller: Remembering curing tobacco with the all-night fires

TODAY’S WORD is inane. Example: The professor’s lectures were hard to follow because he kept going off on inane tangents.

FRIDAY’S WORD was lenient. It means not harsh, severe or strict. Example: Daddy was always lenient in the way we did our chores, but Mama kept us on our toes.

More tobacco

The recent topic of tobacco in the Bulletin, Nelson Smith wrote, “reminded me of the days of my youth spent on my grandparents’ Penhook farm helping with their tobacco crop.

“I primarily helped at the barn passing the sticks laden with tobacco up to the person inside to hang for curing. The barn was the type used to cure the tobacco the ‘old fashioned way’ by tending to two fire pits from the outside 24 hours a day. There was a roof over that area to keep fire tenders dry in case of rain. I spent a few nights tending to those fires.”

He also pointed out that the joke in the Jan. 19 Stroller about a teacher at the blackboard that he had sent in ran with the last name of another Nelson in the area, a mutual acquaintance. That joke was from Nelson Smith and was found among his brother Melvin Smith’s things.

New library books

We’ve been behind on telling you about the Blue Ridge Regional Library’s new books. Here are two weeks’ worth of them:

“Robert B. Parker’s Bye Bye Baby: a Spenser Novel” by Ace Atkins

“Lightning in a Mirror” by Jayne Ann Krentz

“Desolation Canyon: a Mystery” by P.J. Tracy

“Targeted: a Bob Lee Swagger Novel” by Stephen Hunter

“One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner

“A Woman’s Garden: Grow Beautiful Plants and Make Useful Things” by Tanya Anderson

“Quick Silver” by Dean Koontz

“The Saints of Swallow Hill” by Donna Everhart

“Magdelena’s Choice: an Amish Charm Bakery Novel” by Molly Jebber

Today’s chuckle

Mr. and Mrs. Powell went to the restaurant in their hotel for breakfast. When the waiter came over, Mrs. Powell ordered a bowl of cottage cheese and a fruit plate.

When the waiter turned for her husband’s order, Mr. Powell said, “Just bring me two fried eggs, one so undercooked that the whites are runny and the other so overcooked that it’s tough and rubbery. Also, three slices of bacon that have been out so long they’re cold, and a piece of toast that somehow manages to be burnt and soggy at the same time. How about some acidic orange juice and lukewarm coffee to drink.”

“That’s quite a complicated order,” said the waiter.

“It shouldn’t be hard to make,” Mr. Powell said. “It’s what you brought me yesterday.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1950s manufacturers began switching from hair to plastic in making false eyelashes, until by the 1960s many false eyelashes were exaggerated and intense — think Twiggy and Goldie Hawn.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When were eyelash extensions — small clusters glued onto existing lashes, meant to last for weeks, until they fell out — introduced in the U.S.?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.