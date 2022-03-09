Stroller: Run, Rose, run toward the library for these new goodies

TODAY’S WORD is foible. Example: James was a great companion as long as she didn’t let his foibles and occasional bad taste in outfits get to her.

TUESDAY’S WORD was chimera. It means a thing that is hoped or wished for but in fact is illusory or impossible to achieve. Example: A dreamy romance filled with candlelight and roses with down-to-earth Jonathan is nothing but a chimera.

New library books

These are the books put out over the past two weeks in local library branches (the first three already in circulation, the rest available by Thursday):

“The Plant Propagator’s Bible: a Step-By-Step Guide to Propagating Every Plant in Your Garden” by Miranda Smith

“The Night Shift” by Alex Finlay

“The Tobacco Wives” by Adele Myers

“The Darkest Place: a Robin Lockwood Novel” by Phillip Margolin

“The Lightning Rod: a Zig & Nola Novel” by Brad Meltzer

“Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson

“Killer View” by Roy Johansen

“The Golden Couple” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen

“High Stakes” by Danielle Steel

“The Spark of Love” by Amanda Cabot

“Along the Rio Grande” by Tracie Peterson

“Threads of Hope” by Leslie Gould

“Run Rose Run”

“What?” you may say: “A book by Dolly Parton and James Patterson? This should be interesting.”

If you guessed it was about a female country singer, as the Stroller guessed before looking it up, you’re right. If you also guessed Parton has an album out with a dozen songs from the novel, you’re a step ahead of the Stroller.

Publishing company Little, Brown and Company describes the book as being about “a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her. She’s also on the run. ... Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she fled might destroy her.”

Parton needs no introduction. Most people probably have heard of Patterson, but did you know his truly wide range of books? They come in all sorts of categories — thrillers, crime, real events and even romance. He also is beloved by middle-schoolers and teenagers for a variety of books written to appeal to their age groups.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The 1895 film “The Execution of Mary Stewart” (Queen of Scots) uses the earliest known special effect: the splicing of film to make it look like a character was beheaded. The 17-second film must have shocked viewers, because it really does look like the woman’s head was chopped off. If you look closely, though, you can tell where the actors (and the fake body which replaces the real woman) slightly change positions at the splicing of the film.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Another first in film was a 45-second scene by the Lumière brothers of France in 1897, showing what thing that was said to startle audiences because it appeared to be rushing straight at them?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller @martinsvillebulletin.com.