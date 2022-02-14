 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stroller: Serenaded on love's holiday by the great Shel Silverstein

Stroller 062321

TODAY’S WORD is Sardoodledom. Example: Jencie couldn’t get past the play’s Sardoodledom enough to enjoy the show.

SUNDAY’S WORD was meta. It means referring to itself or to the conventions of its genre; self-referential. Example: That letter to the editor was inherently meta, since it doesn’t really have a point of its own but rather talks about other letter-to-the-editor writers.

ACC Network

Joe Williams of Martinsville points out that the ACC Network is on Channel 1325 on Comcast. It’s not publicized, he said — “I would not have known it is available if not for continuing to call and complain. Only then did Comcast verbally tell me I could see it.”

Other than that almost-by-chance discovery, the ACC Network couldn’t be seen for the past three years, he said.

Jeopardy

If there’s one night Joe and Brenda Williams’ TV won’t be turned to the ACC Network it’ll be Tuesday.

“Jeopardy” contestant Lucy Greenman, a student at William & Mary, is the long-time girlfriend of their grandson, Joe Shangraw of Sterling, a senior at University of Michigan. She will be on “Jeopardy” at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“At the beginning of the first episode of this College Tournament ... they announced that over 26,000 students took the online test to qualify, representing 4,000 colleges, and these 36 contestants made it through the selection process to be part of the tournament,” Brenda Williams said.

ABC has a new format for airing the college tournament, she said: “It used to be a two-week run on regular Jeopardy, which is a syndicated show, and those regular shows are still being aired at regular time on week nights at 7:30. There is actually a 2-night winner now who is a man from East Bend, NC. So we are watching that nightly to root for him, as well as the Tournament hourly episodes each night.”

Valentine’s Day

Today we celebrate Valentine’s Day with a poem from the late great Shel Silverstein:

If you want to marry me, here’s what you’ll have to do:

You must learn how to make a perfect chicken-dumpling stew.

And you must sew my holey socks,

And soothe my troubled mind,

And develop the knack for scratching my back,

And keep my shoes spotlessly shined.

And while I rest you must rake up the leaves,

And when it is hailing and snowing

You must shovel the walk…and be still when I talk,

And — hey — where are you going?

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first film known to have an audible accompaniment was “The Dickson Experimental Sound Film,” from 1894. It shows a man playing violin into a megaphone while two other men, in dress shirts and vests, dance to the music. The sound was not part of the film but rather came from a phonograph that would be played at the same time the film was shown.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: One of the first, if not the first, documentary of a known figure was that of sharpshooter Annie Oakley — from what year?

