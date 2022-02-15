Stroller: Sharpshooting giggly spelling bee Sardoodledom champ

TODAY’S WORD is deference. Example: The German Shepherd crouched down in deference to the aggressive Chihuahua at the front door.

MONDAY’S WORD was Sardoodledom. It means mechanically contrived plot structure and stereotyped or unrealistic characterization in drama. Example: Jencie couldn’t get past the play’s Sardoodledom enough to enjoy the show.

Spelling Bee

In 2007, Kennyi Aouad, 11, cracks up at the word “Sardoodledom” when he receives it to spell in the 2007 Scripps Spelling Bee. He breaks into giggles at several attempts to speak. Videos of that cute scene have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube.

Spotlight

Martinsville native Shewana Hairston-McSwain was featured in N.C. State Extension’s newsletter.

In “Using Local Food to Promote Food Security,” Emma Jablonski wrote about Hairston McSwain’s roll as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-ED) Coordinator and the Interim Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) Coordinator at North Carolina A&T State University. She leads programs to help families with limited means to eat better.

Here is a recipe Hairson-McSwain shared in the article:

Arugula and Beet Salad

4 beets

4 carrots

2 cloves garlic

1 lemon, zested and juiced

2 TBS finely chopped onion

½ cups water

1 TBS olive oil

1 TBS butter

salt and pepper (to taste)

4 cups arugula

Wash and dry produce. Heat a small pot of salted water to boiling on high. While heating, peel beets. Cut in half, then slice into half-inch pieces. Put in the boiling water and cook for 18 minutes.

Peel carrots, half lengthwise, cut into 2-inch long pieces on an angle; set aside. Peel and mince garlic; set aside. Zest lemon and set aside 2 tsp. Juice the lemon, and put juice in a bowl with the chopped onion.

Once beets are cooked and drained, add them to the lemon juice mixture and toss. Season with salt and pepper and marinate for at least 5 minutes.

While beets are cooking, heat oil in a medium pan. Add the carrots and cook, stirring frequently 4-6 minutes until lightly browned. Add ¼ c water, season with salt and pepper, and keep stirring until carrots soften and water cooks out.

Add butter and garlic, and allow garlic to cook. Add lemon zest, marinated beets including the marinade liquid, and cook a few more minutes. Remove from heat, toss with fresh arugula and serve right away.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: One of the first, if not the first, documentary of a known figure was that of sharpshooter Annie Oakley in 1894. It is a 398-second recording of her shooting at discs, first on a target, then thrown up into the air.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Annie Oakley starting shooting a gun to hunt to provide meals for her family in Ohio. She went on to star in what famous show?

