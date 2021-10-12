Stroller: Shoppers must have been laughing at pumpkin spice -- and manufacturers caught on

TODAY’S WORD is loll. Example: Tired after its run through the fields, the old dog stretched out on the porch floor with his tongue lolling out.
TUESDAY’S WORD was flexuous. It means full of bends and curves. Example: Flexuous roads wind through the beautiful, scenic areas of Patrick County.
More than “fine”
Sometimes it’s hard to get an answer out of kids. The classic example of this is when you ask how their day at school was, and they grumble, “fine.” “What did you do today?” “Nothing.”
Now what? Here’s a list of questions you can ask to get a better conversation going:
- What was the hardest rule to follow today?
- What made your teacher smile? What made her frown?
- Can you tell me an example of kindness you saw or did?
- What made you smile (laugh, frown, etc.) today?
- Who did you sit with at lunch?
- What did you do that was creative?
- If you could switch seats with anyone in class, who would it be, and why?
- If you could change one thing about your day, what would it be?
- Tell me something you know today that you didn’t know yesterday.
Legal laughter
The 1999 book “Disorder in the Court: Great Fractured Moments in Courtroom History” by Charles M. Sevilla lists some funny exchanges taken from actual court proceedings, including this one:
Attorney: “How old is your son, the one living with you?” Witness: “38 or 35, I can’t remember which.” Attorney: “How long has he lived with you?” Witness: “45 years.”
Pumpkin spice
Have you noticed the pumpkin spice flavor that was such a craze over the past few years is slowing down? No, it’s definitely not over: There remain shelves and coolers in supermarkets dedicated to the flavor, but it seems like not all the products are jumping on the bandwagon like they had been doing in recent years. Perhaps they were discouraged by the high numbers of leftover items in the 75% off bin in winter.
You can create your own pumpkin-spice syrup to stir into coffee, thanks to this recipe from the Pioneer Woman website: Put 1 cup water in a saucepan, then add 2/3 cup light brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar, 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice, 1 tsp. vanilla extract and 1/4 cup pumpkin puree. Bring to a simmer, whisking occasionally, and let simmer for 2 minutes, until all the sugar is dissolved Remove from heat, and strain through a fine mesh strainer. It keeps in the refrigerator for up to a month.
She also gives the recipe to make your own pumpkin spice mix: Stir together 3 tablespoons cinnamon, 2 teaspoons each of ginger and nutmeg and 1 1/2 teaspoons each of allspice and ground cloves. Try that mixed in with butter on your biscuits.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The three zodiac signs of fall are:
- Libra, Sept. 23-Oct. 22
- Scorpio, Oct. 23-Nov. 21
- Sagittarius, Nov. 22-Dec. 21
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What weed pollen causes the most common fall allergies?
