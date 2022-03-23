Stroller: Slick Jr and the Reactors get big honor in Tiny Desk

TODAY’S WORD is prerogative. When we were kids, having a telephone in the house was the prerogative of the better off families; now, practically everyone has one in his pocket.

TUESDAY’S WORD was locus. It means the scene of any event or action. Example: Though workshops were going on throughout the day, the de facto locus of the convention seemed to be the free snack bar.

Easter services

Easter is coming, bringing with it some of the busiest church times of the year. The Bulletin publishes announcements from houses of worship free of charge. Send your Holy Week and church notices to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.

Breakfast

If you’re a biscuit-and-gravy fan, the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department has you covered during its breakfast Saturday. Along with both brown and white gravies, and biscuits of course, it has bacon, ham, sausage, eggs, grits and apples, buffet-style, all from 6-10 a.m. at a cost of $8.

COA

The Reynolds Homestead’s College for Older Adults will offer a variety of classes, workshops, lectures and group trips from April 11 through May 20. Topics include art, history, health & fitness and hiking, for people ages 50 and older.

People who may be interested are invited to an information session at 2 p.m. Thursday. Over tea and refreshments, Reynolds Homestead staff will describe the offerings, help with registration and answer questions. To attend, register at https://bit.ly/COA22registrationevent (if you check out this edition of the Stroller from the Bulletin’s website, the link will take you right to it).

Tiny Desk Concert

Local band Slick Jr. and the Reactors are among the finalists in NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert with their song “I’d Rather Die.” The band is Kevin Plaster on drums, Junior George on guitar, Tom Tbone Turner on harmonica, Eric Riddle singing, Matt Manning on bass and Tom Berry on keyboard.

Their video is posted to NPR’s website along with other finalists. The winner will play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR in Washington D.C., be interviewed on NPR’s All Things Considered and go on tour with NPR Music.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: One of the earliest comedies on film was “An Interesting Story” by James Williamson in 1904. It shows all sorts of crazy things happening to and around a man who even so cannot get distracted because of being engrossed in a book he was reading. He pours the coffee and then the cream into his own lap—then he he walks around reading and gets tangled in a jump rope, bumps into a donkey and gets run over by a steamroller. Two men pump him back up full of air, and he thanks them, then goes back to his book.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Possibly the first feature film that was not a documentary, made in 1906, was in what genre (as we would call it today)?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.