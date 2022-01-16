Stroller: S'no time like the present to make a sweet treat

TODAY’S WORD is cabal. Example: The manager continued assigning unpaid overtime, unaware of the cabal which was working to put that and other abused to a stop.

FRIDAY’S WORD was fret. It means be constantly worried or anxious. Example: Don’t fret so, Ma; we’ll get that chicken coop reinforced so this won’t happen again.

Riddle

(Answer below) John had $800; Tasha has $500; and Jacob had $300. Who has the most money?

Keep 911 clear

In this time of snowy weather, the County of Henry reminds residents not to overdo it with 911.

Calling 9-1-1 is for emergencies such as fires “or a law enforcement situation where someone is at risk of injury or death,” a press release from the county states.

The emergency line should not be used to report problems such as power outages or to inquire about road conditions.

“Many of these questions may be answered by dialing 2-1-1 or 5-1-1 instead,” the press release states.

The press release didn’t explain what those numbers were for, though, so we looked it up. Dialing 511 gives traffic information from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

2-1-1 Virginia is a program of the Virginia Department of Social Services in partnership with the Council of Community Services, The Planning Council and two regional United Ways. Disaster services is one of the topics they can tell callers about.

Snow cream

What kid has not made snow cream when it snows outside?

It’s really simple to make: Go get a big bowl of snow. Sprinkle over some drops of vanilla and a spoon or two of sugar and stir it in — then enjoy.

Alas: When we were growing up, that’s how kids made snow cream. They didn’t know any better. Now thanks to the internet, there are official recipes for it.

The recipe for Snow Ice Cream from gimmesomeoven.com says to whisk together 1 cup milk, 1/3 cup sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla and a pinch of salt. Set it outside or in the freezer to chill while you scoop up 8 cups of snow. Then mix the snow into the milk mixture. Serve and eat it quickly, before it melts.

Allrecipes.com doesn’t take any chances with dirty snow: It says to put a large, clean bowl outside to collect snowflakes. Once you have a gallon’s worth (they must live up north to get that much), stir in 1 cup of sugar, 2 TBS of vanilla and 2 cups of milk.

Or you could just follow Stroller’s mother’s guidelines.

“Sure, go ahead, go out there and eat snow. You don’t have to mix anything into it.

“Just don’t eat any yellow snow.”

Riddle answer

Tasha has the most money, with $500. John had $880—in the past.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The 13 types of nail polish finishes are translucent, opalescent, matte, lustre, iridescent, shimmer, micro-shimmer, micro-glitter, glitter, frost, crème, prismatic micro-glitter and duo-chrome.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the surprising way acrylic nails were invented?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.