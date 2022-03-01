Stroller: Some Snow Creek recipes better for reading than using

TODAY’S WORD is predilection. Example: Sue Ellen has a predilection for preachers who use lots of drama in their sermons, whether or not there’s much Biblical basis for their shouts.

MONDAY’S WORD was apotropaic. It means supposedly having the power to avert evil influences or bad luck. Example: Shelby felt comforted by the collection of apotropaic statuettes on her bedside table.

Time flies

When even the kids are saying, “How is it March already? Where did winter go?” You know that it’s true — time really does fly.

Baseball and softball

Henry County Parks & Recreation is taking registration through March 11 for spring softball and baseball, for kids between the ages of 7 to 14 by May 1. The season runs April through July. Practice and regular season games may be held Monday through Saturday.

The fee to participate is $10. For information, call the department at 634-4640.

GEDs

The Henry County Adult Learning Center helps people earn GEDs for free, along with digital literacy, job skills, English language skills and college preparation, for the end goal of improving earning potential. For more information, call 647-8932.

Recipes

The other night, Nellie Minter of Dyer’s Store was using recipes from “From Our Schools: A 60th Anniversary Celebration of Snow Creek School Through Recipes & Memories,” by the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization in 1995.

Here are a few recipes, though, that she didn’t cook from: the Thanksgiving recipe collection of Connie Waddy’s 1994-1995 first grade class, but she and the Stroller had fun reading them together:

Pumpkin Pie, by Amy Tench and Britini Witcher: 3 eggs, 1 stick butter, ½ gallon milk. Break eggs in bowl. Put in butter. Pour in milk. Stir it. Put in oven at 350 degrees. Leave in one hour.

Roasted Turkey, by Caitlin Gibson and Joshua Nash: A huge turkey, 1 bottle barbecue sauce, 1 pan, 1 oven, 1 ½ cups cinnamon. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Set for 100 minutes. Put barbecue sauce on turkey. Put in oven.

Pumpkin Pie, by Jessie Dethlefsen, Colin Walker and Jenna Bowman: 1 pumpkin, 2 eggs, 2 gallons of milk, 50 seeds. Put the pumpkin in the oven. Put the eggs and milk in a bowl. Stir it. Cook for 1 hour.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Laurel Park High School graduate Nancy Redd, like Amanda Gorman, has written for the New York Times and has had books published, including by Random House divisions. Gorman, the country’s youngest inaugural poet, has three books coming through Random House. Monday’s trivia question forgot to point out a third similarity: Both women are graduates of Harvard University. Redd also is a former Miss Virginia, and she won $250,000 on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” a large portion of which she donated to 4-H. But, hey — Gorman’s only 23, so she has time to catch up.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the first female known to have been featured in a moving picture?

