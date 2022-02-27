Stroller: Sounding the alarm on old-fashioned sexist remarks

TODAY’S WORD is non sequitur. Example: Filled with boring anecdotes about himself and non sequiturs, the preacher’s sermon was difficult to follow.

FRIDAY’S WORD was copious. It means abundant in supply or quantity. Example: Mattie took copious precautions to prevent any chance of fire in her home but also ensured means of extinguishing a blaze and escaping if it were to happen.

Wake up on time

Have you switched from an old-fashioned alarm clock to the alarm on your phone as the way to wake yourself up in the morning?

Many have, and the picture of a phone with several alarms set for the morning was an enticing teaser into the story “How to Wake Up if You Keep Sleeping Through Your Alarm,” by Lindsey Ellefson (Feb 18).

These are the tips it gives:

Create a morning routine — one exciting enough to wake up for.

Wake up to a natural light, such as sunshine.

Have someone who is expecting you, such as a workout partner or the family.

Change the alarm sound, because “the surprise of an unfamiliar sound can propel you up and out of bed.”

Use an app. One, Alarmy, even won’t let the alarm turn off until you’ve completed a task, such as solving a puzzle or scanning in the bar code from your toothpaste.

Here’s one guaranteed way to wake up the article didn’t mention: a dog. When a dog starts whining or barking worriedly, there’s nothing like the worry of a mess on the floor to provide the jolt you need to shake the sleep and run to open the door.

“Here and There”

The 1947 editions of the Bulletin have what appears to be an early rendition of the Stroller column: “Here and There About The City.” Here are some snippets from one:

“Heard in the office: In my experience, the word of conversationalists is divided into two classes: those who listen to what the other person has to say and those who use the interval to plan their next remark.”

And these “Observations”:

“If she does not chew her gum fast enough to make it pop, she has a placid temperament.”

“A woman’s social status may be judged by the kind of people about whom she likes to gossip.”

“The feminine mind views a secret in two ways: Either it is too good to keep or it is not worth keeping.”

“The height of fashion this spring seems to be knee-high.”

Well ... that 1947 column sure is a sign of its times, as the following piece from it also demonstrates:

“There was the man who said his notion of a wife at forty is that a man should be able to change her, like a bank note, for two twenties.”

And this, which unlike the above, can still be said today:

“The roots of a growing plant may split a granite rock.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The poet Amanda Gorman, 23, was appointed the first-ever National Youth Pet Laureate by Urban Word and also is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: From which university is Gorman a cum laude graduate?

