Stroller: Super Bowl cheers, snacks and chuckles

TODAY’S WORD is meta. Example: That letter to the editor was inherently meta, since it doesn’t really have a point of its own but rather talks about other letter-to-the-editor writers.

FRIDAY’S WORD was feign. It means to pretend. Example: When MeeMaw walked into the surprise party, she feigned surprise.

Super Bowl eats

Tonight is Super Bowl night, which means preparing with plenty of snacks while watching the game.

Emily Johnson plans to watch it at home with her family. “I always root for the underdog since I don’t have a favorite NFL team,” she said. The Cincinnati Bengals stand out as the team to pull for because “I like a good worst to first story.” And to accompany the big game will be sausage dips and homemade apple empanadas.

Barbara Davis also will be rooting for the Bengals, for the non-football reason of having family in Cincinnati. In fact, she finds the commercials more entertaining than the game “unless it’s a close game.”

Jencie Davis will keep one eye on the Super Bowl and another on the jigsaw puzzle she plans to be working.

Homemade pizzas shared with family are on the Super Bowl menu for Sheila Brewer.

Gael Chaney is going to take it as it comes, with both the game and the food. The snacks will be whatever she’s in the mood for, with some top contenders being popcorn or tortilla chips with guacamole and sharp cheddar cheese sauce. As far as the game, she said, she doesn’t care who wins but would “just like to see a close game.” She added, “There aren’t any pro teams that I really care about enough to root for consistently. We have kind of followed Tampa Bay recently because Head Coach Bruce Arians was quarterback at Virginia Tech when we were students.”

Robin Summerlin also hasn’t committed to which team to root for ‘’either team win is fine!” — nor even where she’ watch it.

And Cathy Carter? She said she feels that the Super Bowl “already happened” a couple of weeks ago between the Bills and the Chiefs.

Today’s chuckle

What kind of tea do they serve football players at the Super Bowl? Penaltea.

Which Super Bowl players can jump higher than the field goal posts? All of them (because posts can’t jump).

What’s a big as the Lombardi trophy, but weighs nothing? Its shadow.

What did the football fans think about the stadium lights during the Super Bowl? They gave glowing results.

What’s the hardest thing about being a Super Bowl quarterback? The ground.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The earliest known animated films were by Charles-Émile Reynaud of France, including made in 1892. One of them is “Un Bon Bock,” a 4-minute film showing a knight courting a woman in a castle.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The first film known to have an audible accompaniment (a phonograph that was played along with the film) was “The Dickson Experimental Sound Film,” from what year?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.