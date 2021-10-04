Stroller: Take the time for Fieldale Rec Center's $5-bag sale

TODAY’S WORD is imbroglio. Example: The Watergate imbroglio during the Nixon era assured the term “gate” would go on to be used to describe many messed up and embarrassing situations.

MONDAY’S WORD was robicund. It means (especially of someone’s face) having a ruddy complexion; high-colored. Example: The normally robicund Ralph went purplish-red when the preacher was talking about manly, robust men, then pointed straight at him — causing his wife to burst out into laughter.

New clocks

Getting Junior up for school in the mornings can be a chore. Among other solutions (of which waking the child up in person is lowest on the list, because that sets one up for a volley of grumbling complaints) was the purchase of a radio alarm clock. Stroller thought that by setting the alarm to the pop station, Junior would get up cheerfully with the beats of Lizzo or Harry Styles. However, it was such a pain in the neck to figure out how to set that alarm that it’s only used as a tinny-sounding radio.

Next, they bought a cute battery-operated classic analog alarm clock. Junior was fascinated by the sleek design and the hands that pointed their way to the hours, minutes and seconds.