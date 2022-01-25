Stroller: Talkin' tobacka, and looking forward to spring events

TODAY’S WORD is ad-lib. Example: She had left her speech back at home, so she ad-libbed her message, and thank goodness it turned out better than she had thought it would.

MONDAY’S WORD was titanic. It means having great force, magnitude or power. Example: The titanic winter storm had roads frozen over for days, and power was out across the region.

Spring events

Usually, we look forward to spring events with the optimism of prettier, warmer days, but now, we add to it the hopes that the coronavirus surge will be behind us and we’ll be able to get back to the things we enjoy.

In that spirit, here’s a look-ahead at popular regular events and when they’re coming (including two regular winter events postponed):

Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, Martinsville High School auditorium.

Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast: 9 a.m. March 12, New College Institute (tickets: 276-806-0515).

Founders Day by MHC Historical Society: 3 p.m. March 20, former courthouse.

Bassett Band Boosters’ Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Bassett High School. To reserve a vendor spot: bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

Historic Garden Week tours: Wednesday, April 27.

Tobacco barns

The picture of a tobacco barn on the front page of Monday’s Bulletin has sparked quite a few conversations about tobacco barns. Send your memories of tobacco barns, pulling tobacco, planting tobacco and all the rest to the Stroller to share.

Preservation Virginia is 10 years into its Tobacco Barns Preservation Program. It only has two years left to go. Between 2013-2015 volunteers completed a survey of 232 tobacco barns. Also in the program were a middle-school essay contest, an oral history project and a YouTube site with videos.

The website has locations and pictures of tobacco barns in Pittsylvania and Halifax counties and Caswell County, N.C.

Today’s chuckle

The other day a cousin called and asked if I’d lend her $400 to help her pay her rent. You know I always like to help out when I can, but that’s a lot to dig up, so I told her I’d think about it and call her back.

A little later that day, her sister called me and warned me not to do it. She said the real reason she wanted the money was to bail her boyfriend out of jail so they would be together on his birthday.

I thought about it for a while, then called my cousin and told her to come get the money. A couple of hours later, I got a call from the county jail. It was my cousin, crying and screaming, asking why I gave her counterfeit money.

“So you and your boyfriend could be together on his birthday!” I said.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The modern-day swivel lipstick tube was patented by James Bruce Mason Jr. in Nashville, Tenn., in 1923.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why was lipstick scarce in the early 1940s?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.