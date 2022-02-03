Stroller: Teenagers' art - and their eerie preference for blue

TODAY’S WORD is trepidation. Example: With much trepidation, she opened the hatch to the attic for the first time in years, determined to get to the bottom of the mystery of whatever up there was making that creepy noise.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was mettle. It means vigor and strength of spirit or temperament. Example: Showing her grandmother’s mettle, Emily worked her way through college, making the dean’s list each semester, despite the long hours she spent toiling at the diner.

Teenagers’ art

An exhibit of artwork by local high school students will be on display in Piedmont Arts’ Foster Gallery through Friday.

The exhibit features work by students of Martinsville High School, Magna Vista High School and Carlisle’s Upper School.

Director of Programs Sarah Short says exhibits in the Foster Gallery are an important part of the museum’s community programming: “The Foster Gallery is for the display of work by young artists. By showing student work at Piedmont Arts, we encourage young people to participate in the arts and give students’ friends and families the opportunity to experience the wealth of young talent we have in our area.”

Eerie blue lights

Over the past year or two, have you been noticing how some household windows at night glow blue? If you have teenagers, you know the reason: LED light strings.

LED light strings became popular a couple of years ago. They are tiny lights on a paper-like strip, much smaller than Christmas lights. A 25-foot reel of those lights costs around $25, and they can be connected to make longer strings. The strip on which the lights are mounted often has an adhesive backing, so kids just take off the back paper and stick them to the top of a wall.

The power to those lights often comes through a USB port, connected to the same kind of charging box you would connect a cell phone to charge. They can be operated by remote control. It’s common that those lights can be set to your choice of 20 different colors or more.

When they are set to yellow, orange or pink, the room is lit with a lovely glow, but for some reason, kids seem to prefer the blue setting — as you can confirm, as you notice the LED glows from bedrooms across the area at night. One mom said it’s creepy — it makes her daughter’s room feel like a morgue.

Cut the rug

Have some fun Friday night with the dance at Cascade Community Center, with the Oldskool band. There’s also dancing at Spencer-Penn on Friday, Feb. 11, with the Gap Civil old-time band.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Civil War was the first war to be documented by photographers.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A famous set of photographs, when viewed in succession over a zoetrope, gave the image of a horse galloping. They were printed in Scientific American in 1878. The pictures were taken to settle what bet?

