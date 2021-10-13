Stroller: The famous Pancake Day is back in uptown Martinsville

The sale will have crafts, books, Christmas items, baked goods for more inside, where masks must be worn. Outside, biscuits and coffee will be for sale.

Fame

Wednesday’s article about the Patriot Players’ production of “Little Shop of Horrors” includes other times the show has been in the area: 16 years ago, as TheatreWorks Community Players’ first show; 2017, by Martinsville High School; and 2018, in a shortened version on film by Myron Smith.

Barbara Parker, who was involved with TheatreWorks’ start, wrote in to point out that that production also featured as an actor a young Jeremy O. Harris. He is the grandson of Ruth Harris of Axton and the late Golden Harris who presently is a Broadway sensation with his play “Slave Play,” as well as a writer of the movie “Zola,” creator of television shows, model, trend-setter and more.

Pancake Days

Finally — Pancake Day is back! The Kiwanis Club Pancake Day runs from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. today in the Broad Street parking lot. It’s $7/plate.