Stroller: The famous Pancake Day is back in uptown Martinsville

TODAY’S WORD is aghast. Example: Matilda was aghast at the mess her granddaughter had made in her bedroom.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was loll. It means to droop or hang loosely, and also can mean to act or move in a relaxed manner (think “lolly-gagging”). Example: Tired after its run through the fields, the old dog stretched out on the porch floor with his tongue lolling out.
Stretch that stew
Mike Thornton shared his some advice in a Figsboro community group on how to make that Brunswick stew go a little further: “If you were lucky enough to get some of Figsboro Ruritans’ Brunswick stew, cut up one potato, cook ‘til soft and then add stew. It goes further and doesn’t take away any flavor.”
The same tip applies to the Brunswick stew being sold this weekend by Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church (673-6378 to order), Ridgeway Ruritans (806-6110) and Horsepasture Ruritans (638-4869).
Of course, it’s even easier to buy a second quart. Each of those groups is selling at $8/quart.
Church yard sale
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church is accepting table rentals for its huge yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Outdoor spaces are available for rent at $20 each. Call 647-8150 to reserve a space.
The sale will have crafts, books, Christmas items, baked goods for more inside, where masks must be worn. Outside, biscuits and coffee will be for sale.
Fame
Wednesday’s article about the Patriot Players’ production of “Little Shop of Horrors” includes other times the show has been in the area: 16 years ago, as TheatreWorks Community Players’ first show; 2017, by Martinsville High School; and 2018, in a shortened version on film by Myron Smith.
Barbara Parker, who was involved with TheatreWorks’ start, wrote in to point out that that production also featured as an actor a young Jeremy O. Harris. He is the grandson of Ruth Harris of Axton and the late Golden Harris who presently is a Broadway sensation with his play “Slave Play,” as well as a writer of the movie “Zola,” creator of television shows, model, trend-setter and more.
Pancake Days
Finally — Pancake Day is back! The Kiwanis Club Pancake Day runs from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. today in the Broad Street parking lot. It’s $7/plate.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The weed pollen that causes the most fall allergies is that of ragweed. Ragweed is an annual plant, but just one plant can produce up to 1 billion grains of pollen. They are lightweight and easily float through the air — into your nose. Ragweed is the most common trigger of hay fever, which causes stuffy or runny nose, sneezing and itchy eyes.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What plant family is ragweed in? (Hint, it’s a name you might recognize, especially considering other plants of that family are in bloom now, looking pretty along roadsides).
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.