Stroller: The story of how a bunny came to lay eggs at Easter

TODAY’S WORD is painter, in its old Appalachian meaning. Example: She was afraid to walk along the secluded lane to her grandparents’ house ever since her uncle spoke of having seen a painter.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was ramps. It means wild garlic. Example: Her son came in with bunches of ramps which she figured would add some good dimension of flavor to tonight’s supper.

Top candy 2022

The best Easter candies to stuff your Easter baskets, according to Woman & Home from a 2020 publication, are The Donut Shop coffee flavored Peeps, followed closely by Cadbury Crème eggs and the classic Godiva Easter Milk Chocolate solid bunny.

However, you can’t go wrong with the classics of jelly beans, cotton candy, Whoppers, Tootsie Rolls, Robin Eggs or Reese’s eggs either. It’s always nice to personalize the Easter basket being made to the taste of the person it’s going to. So it’s always important to keep that in mind while surfing the plentiful candy aisles at the store.

On Forbes’ list of most popular Easter candies by state, Virginia’s most popular candy was Peeps, but in a RetailMeNot survey it was found that Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs were a fan favorite.

How a bunny lays eggs

To Christians, Easter is a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but, as with many holidays, it has its pagan origins as well. The tradition of Easter as a holiday was originally brought to the U.S. from Germany.

The word “Easter” comes from “Eostre,” or “Eostrae,” the Anglo-Saxon goddess of spring and fertility, according to History.com.

A popular legend about the goddess Eostre tells the story of her entertaining children with a showing of her changing her pet bird into a rabbit, the interesting part was that the rabbit could still lay eggs like a bird, according to TheMonastery.org.

This is how, hundreds of years later, it morphed into the legend of “Osterhase,” a bunny who laid eggs and hid them for children to find in gardens and homes on Easter morning.

Historic Garden Week

Many people look forward each year to Historic Garden Week, when select homes and gardens in the area will be open to visitors through the Garden Study Club and the Martinsville Garden Club.

This year’s Historic Garden Week in Martinsville will be April 27, and a special edition of the Bulletin April 24 will have pages dedicated to stories about and pictures of those homes.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Hoovertte housedress popular in the 1930s and 1940s likely was named after Herbert Hoover, who was president of the U.S. when the Great Depression began. Hooverette dresses had fronts that could be worn two ways, reducing laundry, and also could be made from flour or feed sacks.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which actress of the 1930s became associated with pants suits for women?

