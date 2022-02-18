Stroller: The word(le) on the hot new game everyone's playing

TODAY’S WORD is limn. Example: Maeve Binchy limns a gentle world in her novels.

THURSDAY’S WORD was voracious. It means having an eager approach to an activity, a constant appetite for more. Example: Jamal is a voracious reader.

Wordle

Lately, social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter have gone agog with people posting their Wordle scores and comments on the game.

The Stroller decided it would be fun to ask folks to share their tips and other insights on the game, but first had to ask: What is Wordle?

The Stroller must be the last person on earth to have no idea what that game is, but on the rare chance that you, dear reader, also don’t know anything about it, the Stroller is relieved to be in good company.

“It’s a daily word puzzle that you have six opportunities to answer,” Emily Johnson explained.

When you see a social media post featuring green, yellow and grey boxes, arranged in a grid of five across and a few rows down — that’s Wordle. That color-coding shows how many tries it took someone to get the words without giving away the answers.

The game is on a website, www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html. The plain white screen shows the grid with blank boxes and letters arranged typerwriter keyboard-style on the bottom. Fill in the five blocks across the top to make a word. After you have, the color of each letter’s tile changes color: green for a correct letter in the right position, yellow to indicate the letter is in the word but not where you had placed it; and grey to show it’s not in the word at all. Then you get five more tries to figure out the word.

Only one Wordle puzzle is available each day.

“I like that everyone has the same daily puzzle and that it uses a combination of word knowledge, spatial recognition and problem solving,” Johnson said. “I start with the same common word each time—similar to Wheel of Fortune giving contestants ‘R-S-T-L-N-E’ each time. My first word is always ‘R-E-A-D-S.’”

Today’s chuckle

More on Wordle Sunday; right now our brains need a break. Here are some letters children had written to God that a Sunday school teacher compiled:

Are you really invisible, or is it just a trick?

Is it true my father won’t get into heaven if he uses his bowling words in the house?

I went to this wedding and they kissed right in church. Is that OK?

Who draws the lines around the countries?

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Buffalo Bill” Cody (1846-1917) started the successful and popular Buffalo Bill’s Wild West traveling show in 1872. The show suffered a crippling blow in 1901, when a train the performers were traveling in was crashed, resulting in the deaths of 110 horses and severe injuries of its main star, other than Buffalo Bill, Annie Oakley.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In what year did the three-reel motion picture “The Life of Buffalo Bill” come out?

