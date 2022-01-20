Stroller:These cool manicures are no laughing matter

TODAY’S WORD is winsome. Example: The new lieutenant governor easily impressed supporters and made her staff feel at ease with her winsome personality.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was smarmy. It means ingratiating and wheedling in a way that is perceived as insincere or excessive. Example: She was leery of the smarmy salesman, but her sister ate the attention right up and fell into his hands.

Fingernail trends

At first, earrings were in the ears. In recent decades, they’ve been in people’s lips, noses, eyebrows and even places we can’t describe in a family newspaper (and, really, such private places that other people shouldn’t be knowing about them anyway).

Now there’s a whole new place for earrings — fingernails. According to “The Nail Trends to Look Out for in 2022” by Lindy Segal in Harper’s Bazaar (Dec. 16), people are wearing itty-bitty earrings on their fingernails (at least, they look like earrings). Other types of 3-D “nail art” also are becoming more common.

Having fingernails of different colors is a trend, along with all sorts of little designs (but we’ve been seeing those for years), and dark green nail polish is “in.”

The Stroller also has been seeing men with nail polish, so far only in black, dark blue and dark yellow. Harper’s Bazaar said that some couples get matching nail polish colors.

Breakfast Buffet

Have a hearty appetite? Indulge it Saturday morning at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department’s country breakfast buffet.

From 6-10 a.m., they’ll be serving bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown and white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice and coffee, all for only $8.

Today’s chuckle

How do you get a snowman to melt faster? Fuss with it in a heated argument.

What did the stylish knit hat say to the long, fluffy scarf? You hang around while I go on ahead.

How do Eskimos make their beds? With sheets of ice and blankets of snow.

Why is slippery ice like music? Because if you don’t C sharp, you’ll fall flat.

What happened when Frosty the Snowman got angry? He had a meltdown.

What do you get when you cross a vampire and a snowman? Frostbite.

What can you catch with your eyes closed? A cold.

Really, we shouldn’t be making fun of winter weather —it’s snow joke.

Wednesday’s TRIVIA ANSWER

Glamour Magazine on Aug. 12, 2021, ran the article “The Most Popular Nail Colors Across the Country.” They are: Detroit: denim blues; Los Angeles: cherry red; San Francisco: iridescent shades; Austin: pearly nails; Boston: metallic mauve; New York City: quirky neutrals; Chicago: classic blush; Las Vegas: baby pink; Seattle: mismatched.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION

Which society was thought to be the first to wear lipstick—based on cosmetic cases found at archaeological sites dating back 5,000 years?

