Stroller: Think before you flush -- and save trouble and expense

TODAY’S WORD is lucid. Example: Florence was relieved that her father was lucid the last time she visited him, because those earlier visits this winter had her quite concerned.

TUESDAY’S WORD was deep-six. It means to discard, get rid of or eliminate. Example: The manager deep-sixed the new website design after customers complained a lot of it didn’t make any sense.

1964 in Martinsville

The Today in History column is a popular look back at what happened in the area 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago. However, there are notable events that happened during other years.

On Jan. 12, 1964, William Russell Shumate died. He had been the Martinsville City treasurer for 40 years, and was still in office when he passed away.

Do not flush

“Flushable” does not mean “biodegradable.”

Just because something fits down the toilet does not mean it should go down the toilet — no matter what a product package says. The Stroller, who already knew that, got that lecture from the plumber who was working at the rental house, getting bathroom wipes out of clogged pipes.

And given that this respectable, decent, professional fellow was the one dealing with the nasty problem, he had the right to lecture all he wanted. Perhaps reading his advice will save you several hundreds of dollars in plumbing repairs.

The accumulation of these so-called “flushable wipes” are destroying municipal sewage systems and septic systems across nation. (In fact, certain types of toilet paper do not break down in septic systems, so if in doubt, throw the tissue in a waste basket.)

As the plumber said, the only thing that should go down a toilet besides bodily waste is toilet paper. Nothing else. At all.

New library books

The following books will be ready to check out from the Blue Ridge Regional Library starting Thursday:

“Find Me” by Alafair Burke

“The Horsewoman” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica

“Her Darling Mr. Day”by Grace Hitchcock

Paw Park

The MHC SPCA announces that the Paw Park at the Smith River Sports Complex is now back open.

But why was it closed?, you may ask. Reason: It’s a grown-up version of the classic teacher’s saying “One person ruins it for the whole class.”

Shamefully, the beautiful new wooded park was vandalized. It’s been fixed now.

The park is fully fenced so that dogs can run free. To enter it, people have to be registered at the SPCA, showing proof of current rabies vaccination. Park members should email susan.spca@gmail.com or call 276-638-7297 for the new access code.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Two years after Revlon started selling nail polish, Cutex, in 1934, started selling nail polish, which came in three shades of red.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which actress is credited for having popularized red nail polish?

