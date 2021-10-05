Stroller: This persimmon recipe is worth planting a kiss for

Thursday’S WORD is impresario. Example: “Some important impresario has a message for the band.” (Source: Paul McCartney, “Take It Away”)
TUESDAY’S WORD was imbroglio. It means an extremely confused, complicated or embarrassing situation. Example: The Watergate imbroglio during the Nixon era assured the term “gate” would go on to be used to describe many messed up and embarrassing situations.
Uptown planters
You may have noticed in recent weeks the planters uptown being empty. No longer. Through an initiative by Martinsville UP (Uptown Partnership), they are being filled with new plants, thanks to the work of the Everything Outdoors LLC crew plus support from the City of Martinsville.
Customer service
“Effective communicating is the key to productive customer service.” You may agree with that if you run or work with a business ... or especially if you’ve been a frustrated customer trying to get something worked out.
That also is the title to the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce’s October Lunch & Learn. The 1-hour program will be held at noon today over Zoom, with presenter Karae Foddrell. The focus will be on listening, knowledge of product and services and learning to understand as you interact with customers.
The workshop is free, but you need to register to get the Zoom link: Visit www.patrickchamber.com or call the office at 694-6012.
Persimmon pudding
If you’re lucky enough to get some persimmons (they are best when they’ve just fallen onto the ground—shake some branches and see what falls), try this recipe from Kerrington Tillery, published in the Bulletin in 2014:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put 2 cups persimmon pulp and 2 cups sugar into a large bowl and mix well. Beat in two eggs.
Stir together 1 1/2 cups buttermilk and 1 tsp. baking soda in a small bowl, then add to persimmon mixture and mix well.
Sift together 1 1/2 cups flour, 1 tsp. baking powder, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Gradually add to persimmon mixture, stirring until well combined. Add 1/4 cup heavy cream and mix well.
Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Swirl melted butter around, then dribble remaining butter into batter and stir. Pour batter into dish and bake until dark brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool, cut into squares and serve with whipped cream.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Mary Blankenship called in with the answer to Tuesday’s question: As her grandmother used to say, persimmons are ripe “when Jack Frost meanders through and gives persimmons a kiss.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: It’s not often you find persimmons in stores, unless perhaps you go to a specialty store — and those aren’t likely to be the native persimmons, which would not keep long enough to be transported and displayed. What kinds of persimmons are sold in stores?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.