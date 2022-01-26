Stroller: This preacher would not give up on his point

TODAY’S WORD is truncate. Example: The company was in a real bind because the bottom of the document it needed information from was truncated.

TUESDAY’S WORD was ad-lib. It means to improvise or deliver spontaneously. Example: She had left her speech back at home, so she ad-libbed her message, and thank goodness it turned out better than she had thought it would.

More ‘Hustle’

Come join us in watching another episode of the locally made “Hometown Hustle,” which you can see on the Rudy’s Girl Media channel on YouTube.

Episode 6 features Wayne Draper, whom host Natalie Hodge calls a “Jack of all trades and master of fun.” Draper is the proprietor of uptown’s cool new party spot and business center, TAD Space.

Draper gives a tour of the marvelously renovated building at 20 E. Church St. (the Bulletin’s neighbor across the road). It has all sorts of room configurations, including meeting rooms, a sound room and hangout spots. He gives his tour while most of the rooms were still being created, but they’ve since been done and are even better than how it’s described in the tour.

The building used to be owned by the late Steve Rucker, who used it as an antiques store, the offices for RJE Engineering and a telephone museum.

Outfitted with a bag of pistachios and a “tool purse,” Natalie goes with Wayne to the site a house remodel — part of his Right Now remediation (construction) business.

“I don’t look at obstacles or anything like that,” Wayne says of the pandemic. “I just look at a hustle.”

Today’s chuckle

Pastor Robbie Benfield told this joke Sunday morning, to illustrate the point that we have to combine faith with action:

During the big flood, a lifeboat came up to the church and nearly everyone got on. Just the pastor remained on the church portico. “Come on, get in, Pastor!” his flock urged. “No. I am a man of faith. God will save me,” he said.

Hours later, as water had risen well up against the walls of the church, he was clinging to a column, balanced on a railing, up to his waist in water. Another rowboat came by, and the people urged him to join them. “I don’t need man to save me,” he said. “I am a man of faith!”

In the evening, he was hanging on to the steeple. A helicopter hovered overhead, and a rescue worker guided a rope toward him. “I do not need man’s intervention—just God’s!” he said.

Later that night, at the Pearly Gates, he asked why God did not save him.

“He sent two boats and a helicopter,” St. Peter responded. “What more do you want?”

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Lipstick was scarce in the early years of the 1940s because some of its essential ingredients — petroleum and castor oil — were not available due to war-time shortages.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What item popular among some women today was advertised in the nineteen-teens as “a guard against the glare of electric lights”?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.