STROLLER This trivia answer will teach you something

TODAY’S WORD is horehound. Example: The elderly ladies at church always seemed to have some mints or horehound candy in their pocketbooks.
MONDAY’S WORD was henbit. It’s a winter annual — dying off or gone now — with greenish-to-purplish tender, square stems. Its opposite leaves are egg-shaped with bluntly margins, and it has little purple flowers. (Purple dead nettle resembles it, but the top layers of leaves on that one are purplish on top, gradually going to green at lower layers.) Example: The chickens gobble up the henbit, but there’s still plenty of it in the lawn to ruin the nice even green expanse, and it gets all in the flower beds.
New books
New books which will be available starting Thursday at the Blue Ridge Regional Library are:
“That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
“The Final Twist: a Colter Shaw Novel” by Jeffrey Deaver
“A Trail of Lies” by Kylie Logan
“At Lighthouse Point” by Suzanne Woods Fisher
“Aftermath” by Terri Blackstock
“Bookshop by the Sea” by Denise Hunter
“Hooked on You” Kathleen Fuller
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The community of Leatherwood, which is between Dyer’s Store and Mountain Valley, Martinsville and Axton, gets its name from the leatherwood plant, Dirca palustris. It is an interesting native shrub with small yellow flowers in early spring before leaves emerge. Nearly round leaves are light green, turning bright yellow in autumn. The late Bill and Barbara Winn, who lived in Mountain Valley, used to teach people about leatherwood, and they had some leatherwood shrubs among the 3,000 different species of plants growing on their property. Its easily bendable stems were used by Native Americans and settlers like ropes and leather straps and to make baskets. It used to be all over the wet, shaded areas of that area of Henry County but was so useful settlers basically used it all up, and now it’s difficult to find.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What Patrick County community used to be called “Shuff” in honor of its founder, a Methodist minister who also ran a store and post office?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.