STROLLER This trivia answer will teach you something

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The community of Leatherwood, which is between Dyer’s Store and Mountain Valley, Martinsville and Axton, gets its name from the leatherwood plant, Dirca palustris. It is an interesting native shrub with small yellow flowers in early spring before leaves emerge. Nearly round leaves are light green, turning bright yellow in autumn. The late Bill and Barbara Winn, who lived in Mountain Valley, used to teach people about leatherwood, and they had some leatherwood shrubs among the 3,000 different species of plants growing on their property. Its easily bendable stems were used by Native Americans and settlers like ropes and leather straps and to make baskets. It used to be all over the wet, shaded areas of that area of Henry County but was so useful settlers basically used it all up, and now it’s difficult to find.