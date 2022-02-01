Stroller: Tobacco memories, from stringing to washing off the glue

TODAY’S WORD is grisly. Example: The investigator shuddered at the grisly scene.

MONDAY’S WORD was abrupt. It means sudden and unexpected. Example: Going back to her office in the city was an abrupt change of pace after working at home for so long.

Stringing tobacco

Helen Martin of Ridgeway worked in tobacco when she was a teenager. Her father raised it, and she also worked for three different families.

She was a stringer, also called a looper — the person who strung tobacco leaves over a 5-foot stick that would be hung in a barn to dry over a fire.

Usually, old women or children would hand three leaves to a stringer, who would loop a string over the stems and hang the bundle on a 5-foot stick, which was held up on each end by a support called a “horse,” she said. “You looped it on there a certain way, first one side, then the other side, until you got the tobacco sticks full.”

Those full sticks would be carried to a barn at the end of the day. Around 400 sticks — enough to fill a barn — could be done in a day, she said.

“It wasn’t hard once you got started,” she said, though if the mornings were wet, they’d get all wet working.

Once the fires were started to cure the tobacco, they would roast wienies and marshmallows, she said. Another “one of the main things I really remember is on Sundays we would watch the ball games — Dodgers, New York Yankees — and Monday morning in the tobacco barns, that was subject, arguing over who was the best player.”

The harvest lasted through summer, and sometimes extended into September, but she never missed school to do it, she said.

Around 1961 or 1962, she saved $800 from working tobacco to buy a 1958 Ford.

“It has been an experience and I wouldn’t give nothing for it,” she said.

A borrowed dress

“One summer I was at my grandmother’s in Penhook and helped my uncle with his tobacco for a couple of days,” wrote Ellen Chaddha by email.

“I remember borrowing an old dress from my grandmother to wear, because the tobacco juice was so sticky (like glue) and I didn’t want to spoil one of my dresses. Every night I had to wash away the ‘glue.’ My uncle gave me $5 for a days work.”

Hornworms

A hornworm can eat an entire leaf of tobacco in a day. Back in the old days of tobacco farming, they’d be picked off the plants by hand. Stroller reader Nelson Smith writes, “There are businesses who actually raise hornworms as food for pets, primarily, reptile pets. Tobacco hornworms are a great fish bait for catching, bream, crappie, bass, etc.”

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Magnetic eyelashes were invented in 2014 by Katy Stoka, the founder of One Two Cosmetics. They cling together around natural eyelashes with magnetic strips.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In what way was the zoetrope a precursor to movies?

