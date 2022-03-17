Stroller: Top 'o the morning to you this St. Patrick's Day

TODAY’S WORD is derision. Example: “When we grew up and went to school / There were certain teachers who would / Hurt the children any way they could / By pouring their derision / Upon anything we did / And exposing every weakness however carefully hidden by the kids.” Source: “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” by Pink Floyd (1979)

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was incessant. Example: In the summer Cecelia cannot stand the incessant high-pitched drone of cicadas, but in the winter she sometimes misses it.

Support group

Who takes care of the caregiver?

Anyone who has been responsible for caring for someone else knows it can be a draining and isolating labor of love. A new support group at the Spencer-Penn Center aims to help caregivers share the rewards and challenges of caregiving while connecting with others who understand. The group, facilitated by Good Samaritan, also will talk about tips on managing stress.

The caregiver support group will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 7.

New books

On this St. Patrick’s Day, Library Cataloger Melissa Chapman will Match us up with some good books to help start our Summer Getaway a little early. Whether we sit reading by Sugar Creek or take a stroll along Edgewater Road, we always carry an Element of Love for a good book.

And here are the new choices, on shelves today:

“The Match” by Harlan Coben

“The Summer Getaway” by Susan Mallery

“The Sugarcreek Suprise” by Wanda E. Brunstetter

“The Element of Love” by Mary Connealy

“Edgewater Road” by Shelley Shepard Gray

Irish blessings

Nelson Smith shared these two Irish blessings for St. Patrick’s Day:

May you always have walls for the winds, a roof for the rain, a tea beside the fire, laughter to cheer you, those you love near you, and all your heart may desire.

And this:

May the blessing of light be upon you, light on the outside, light on the inside.

With God’s sunlight shining on you, may your heart glow with warmth, like a turf fire that welcomes friends and strangers alike.

May the Light of the Lord shine from your eyes, like a candle in the window, welcoming the weary traveler.

Today’s chuckle

Why did St. Patrick drive the snakes out of Ireland? Because airplanes had not been invented yet. (OK, neither had been cars ... but a team of horses perhaps?)

What kind of music do you listen to on St. Patrick’s Day? Shamrock and roll.

What does it mean if you find a four-leaf clover? That you have too much time on your hands.

Why do people wear shamrocks on St. Patrick’s Day? Because real rocks are too heavy.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first time-lapse film made, in 1901, shows the demolition of the Star Theatre in New York City over the course of a month. The film lasts just over a minute.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In what year was the first color film created?

