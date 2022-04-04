Stroller: Try for new Alexa smart speaker in library contest

TODAY’S WORD is varmint. Example: All sorts of varmints get up under the house through that place where the underpinning come aloose.

SUNDAY’S WORD was simples. It means medicinal herbs. Example: Granny didn’t have no use for no pharmacy because she could cure anything with her simples.

Contest

Today starts off National Library Week, and to celebrate, the Blue Ridge Regional Library is holding a “Connect with Your Library” contest. This week, come to any branch of the library system to register for a free Libby/Overdrive accout. This will allow you to gain access to the library’s ebooks and audiobooks collection. When you register, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a chance to win an Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa. There will one winner per location.

New library books

New on the shelves of Blue Ridge Regional Library branches are:

“A Relative Murder: a Medlar Mystery” by Jude Deveraux

“The Missing Piece” by John Lescroart

“What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline

“Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels

“Loving Lovina” by Patricia Johns

Chicken recipe

Here’s a classic recipe for a chicken main dish that hit quite a swell of popularity for several years but hasn’t been seen as often lately. Bring it back to the table. This version of the recipe was shared by LuAnne Goebel with the Bulletin in 1997.

Oven chicken

½ cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup Corn Flakes Crumbs

4 bone-in skinless chicken breast halves

Salt

Cooking spray

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In shallow dish, combine buttermilk, salt and cayenne pepper; mix well. Place Corn Flakes Crumbs in a separate bowl. Dip chicken into buttermilk mixture, then roll in corn flake crumbs. Place chicken in baking dish. Bake for 40 minutes or until meat is fork-tender and juices run clear.

Today’s Chuckle

Love is grand — divorce is 60 grand!

Women like the simple things in life: Men

Keep Nanna off the streets: Support Bingo

Women who seek to be equal to men lack ambition

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1914 silent film “Mabel’s Blunder,” Mabel and Harry are engaged — but Harry’s father, who’s also Mabel’s boss, is sweet on Mabel, too. Mabel’s brother helps her out: The two disguise themselves in long coats and large hats, with the brother’s face hidden by a veil, to switch genders. The brother ends up going out on a luncheon date with the boss, and Mabel ends up acting as chauffeur to drive Harry and another woman to lunch in the same place. A lot of jealousy and craziness ensues. In the end Mabel realizes Harry’s companion who had made her feel jealous was his sister.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Early movie star Mary Pickford’s impactful film “Rags” from 1915 tackled which serious topic?

