Stroller: Try these recipes - none of which call for green bananas

TODAY’S WORD is discombobulation. Example: I am afraid that due to my discombobulation, I am unable to think of either a joke or something notably trivial.

FRIDAY’S WORD seismic. It means of enormous proportions or effect. Example: “‘Who else knows?’ she asked, placid, seismic activity underground.” (Source: “Whisper Network” by Chandler Baker)

Recipes

Deloris East was a bookkeeper at Laurel Park High School when she shared these recipes in the Bulletin in 1994:

Easy Spaghetti Sauce

1 pound ground beef

1 clove garlic, minced

8 ounces tomato sauce

2 ½ cups canned tomatoes

1 TBS chopped parsley

1 teaspoon salt

½ tsp. basil

½ tsp. oregano

½ tsp. sugar

½ tsp. pepper

Brown beef in a skillet and drain grease. Add remaining ingredients. Cover and simmer at least 30 minutes, stirring frequently.

Macaroni Salad

1 small box macaroni

½ cup sweet pickles

1 cup cucumbers, finely chopped

1 cup celery, finely chopped

¼ cup green pepper, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

½ cup onion, finely chopped

¾ cup carrots, finely chopped

¾ cup mayonnaise

Cook macaroni according to directions on box. Cool quickly. Combine macaroni with remaining ingredients and refrigerate overnight.

Lemon Jell-O Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

1 box lemon gelatin

1 cup hot water

¾ cup oil

4 eggs

½ teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon lemon extract

Dissolve gelatin in hot water and cool. Add the cake mix and remaining ingredients. Beat at high speed for four minutes. Pour into a greased and floured tube pan and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

$$$ Fruit Pie

1 cup sugar

1 cup flour

1 cup milk

1 stick butter

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 quart peaches, sweetened to taste

Melt butter in a deep baking dish. Combine sugar, flour, milk and baking powder. Pour over butter. Heat fruit on top of batter. Bake at 370 degrees for 25 minutes. (Cherries, raspberries, apples or blackberries may be substituted for peaches.)

Today’s chuckle

I’ve has so many birthdays behind me now that I no longer buy green bananas.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Though the 1902 film “Le Voyage dans la Lune” (“Trip to the Moon”) is only 15 minutes — long for a film in those days, it was groundbreaking in that it was the first film to resemble a modern-day movie: It featured an elaborate set and costumes and neat special effects. The silent film is about a group of astronomers who built a spacecraft and flew to the moon — landing in the moon’s eye (for the moon had the classic man-in-the-moon face. The astronomers got out, explored the moon a bit, battled attackers and returned to earth to great acclaim.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: We are taking a short break from film history to shake it up a bit with some submitted trivia questions — and we welcome yours: Send to stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com. From Tom Mahoney: How fast do particles fly from your nose when you sneeze?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.