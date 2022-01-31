Stroller: Try these variations on the classic --grilled cheese

TODAY’S WORD is abrupt. Example: Going back to her office in the city was an abrupt change of pace after working at home for so long.

SUNDAY’S WORD was inane. It means without significance, meaning or point. Example: The professor’s lectures were hard to follow because he kept going off on inane tangents.

Underage drinking

The Underage Drinking Prevention Task Force, sponsored by Drug-Free MHC, aims to reduce, prevent and raise awareness of alcohol consumption amoung teenagers from the ages of 12 to 20 in Martinsville and Henry County.

The group meets virtually on the third Tuesday of each month, at 2 p.m. To participate, contact Brian Hundley at 2760201-2385 or bhundley@piedmontcsb.org.

Combination-lock boxes

Free large and small medication lock boxes are available, to keep your meds free from prying eyes and hands. The boxes are opened by a combination lock. To make arrangements to get one, contact Brian Hundley at 276-201-2385 or bhundley@piedmontcsb.org.

Grilled cheese recipes

There are all sorts of variations on the classic grilled cheese — what a better sandwich to go along with your soup on a cold winter day.

The Stroller’s favorite is made on a multi-grain bread spread on the outside with butter. The cheese is usually cheddar, with a few shreds of Parmesan or Swiss sprinkled in. However, that’s fairly basic, and other people have some great additions:

pickled jalapeno slices

bacon bits

chopped ham

sun-dried tomato bits

pepperoni pieces

thin slices of apple

Grilled cheese sandwiches can get much more complicated, too. Try this breakfast sandwich: Cut a 2-inch round from the center of a slice of country white bread. Put the bread on a hot buttered skillet, then crack an egg into its center. Cook until the white sets, then flip and top with a slice of cheddar cheese. Meanwhile, add another slice of bread to the skillet and top with 1 slice cheddar and 3 slices of crisp bacon. Put the two halves together and cook until golden.

Today’s chuckle

On his doctor’s advice, Bob has to start doing some sports to get more exercise. He decided to play tennis since the court was right there at the club. Back at the club’s bar, his buddies asked him how the tennis was going.

“It’s going fine,” Bob replied. “When I’m on the court and I see the ball speeding toward me, my brain immediately orders: “Run to the corner! Back hand! To the left! To the net! Smash! Back!”

“Really? What happens next?” his buddies ask.

“Then my body says, ‘Who, me? Don’t talk such foolishness.’”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: After nearly 100 years of false eyelashes being in strip form glued to the eyelid, eyelash extensions, which are small clusters of fake eyelashes glued to the actual eyelashes, were introduced in the U.S. in 2004.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How do magnetic eyelashes work?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.