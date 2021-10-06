Stroller: Try this cookie recipe - and predict winter snow too

Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto prepared baking sheets, and bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool.

Snow predictions

Save one of those persimmon trees to find out about this winter.

Helen Martin said she recently got a tip from a friend about how persimmon seeds are supposed to predict the weather. Crack the seed. If what you see is shaped like a fork, the winter’s snow will be light. If it’s shaped like a spoon, there will be a medium amount of snow. If it is shaped like a shovel, guess what — there will be a lot.

Helen said she’s fixing to go out in the country and collect some persimmons. Perhaps she’ll let us know the weather.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Persimmons are ripening now on trees native to Virginia, but you’re not likely to find them in stores. The 1- or 2-inch fruits when ripe are soft, and their skins break easily when the fruits are piled together. They wouldn’t last long enough in transport or on store shelves to be purchased.