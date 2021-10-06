Stroller: Try this cookie recipe - and predict winter snow too

TODAY‘S WORD is asunder. Example: “You don’t want to hurt me—but see how deep the bullet lies—unaware I’m tearing you asunder—ooh, there is thunder in our hearts.” (Source: “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was impresario. It means a person who organizes and often finances concerts, plays, or operas. Example: “Some important impresario has a message for the band.” (Source: Paul McCartney, “Take It Away”)
Persimmon cookies
If you’re lucky enough to have access to a persimmon tree, pick up fruits that have fallen to the ground (but not gotten squished or bitten into yet). Wash them, then run them through a food mill (or mush them around inside a metal colander with a strong wooden spoon) to extract the pulp.
Next, try these cookies:
- 1/2 cup shortening
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 cup persimmon pulp
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. cloves
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 cup raisins
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and grease or line cookie sheets.
Beat together first four ingredients, and whisk together powdered ingredients. Then slowly beat the dry mixture into the flour mixture until everything is combined. Stir in walnuts and raisins.
Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto prepared baking sheets, and bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool.
Snow predictions
Save one of those persimmon trees to find out about this winter.
Helen Martin said she recently got a tip from a friend about how persimmon seeds are supposed to predict the weather. Crack the seed. If what you see is shaped like a fork, the winter’s snow will be light. If it’s shaped like a spoon, there will be a medium amount of snow. If it is shaped like a shovel, guess what — there will be a lot.
Helen said she’s fixing to go out in the country and collect some persimmons. Perhaps she’ll let us know the weather.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Persimmons are ripening now on trees native to Virginia, but you’re not likely to find them in stores. The 1- or 2-inch fruits when ripe are soft, and their skins break easily when the fruits are piled together. They wouldn’t last long enough in transport or on store shelves to be purchased.
Some specialty stores (perhaps most common in big cities) do carry persimmons, of the much larger Fuyu and Hachiya varieties. Fuyus are squat like a tomato, and Hachiyas are shaped like acorns. They are native to Asia and grown commercially in California.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Virginia Cooperative Extension (in its publication “Native Fruit and Nut Trees and Shrubs of the Virginia Mountains and Piedmont”) lists a dozen foods people can eat from native plants, shrubs and trees. How many can you name? (It says persimmon trees prefer moist, well drained, sandy soils but do fine on low fertility soils.)
