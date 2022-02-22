Stroller: Try your hand at these weird recipes of yesteryear

TODAY’S WORD is onomatopoeia. Example: Little children are often delighted by onomatopoeia -- and adults often are, too, when we pay attention to it.

TUESDAY’S WORD was sesquipedalian. It means characterized by words; long-winded. Example: The haughty director peppered even her most casual conversations with sesquipedalians.

Old recipes

Here's an old-fashioned recipe that was published in the Bulletin in 1947, back when salads featured a lot of white fluff. Next, from the same month, recipes that take baby food and gelatin just a little too far for modern tastes:

Fruit Salad Chantilly

One pint strawberries

2 cups cottage cheese

1/2 cup plus 6 TBS mayonnaise

2/3 cup chopped salted almonds

3 to 4 oranges, sliced

watercress

1 TBS lemon juice

1 1/2 tsp. orange juice

1 tsp. orange rind

1 TBS sugar

1/2 cup whipping cream

Wash berries and slice enough to make 1 1/2 cups; reserve remaining berries for garnish. Combine cheese, 6 TBS mayonnaise and salted almonds and stir lightly. Mound on square chop plate. Arrange sliced oranges and watercress around cheese and garnish with whole strawberries.

Combine fruit juices and rind with 1/2 cup mayonnaise and sugar. Whip cream and fold into mayonnaise mixture. Pour into a small bowl and serve with salad.

These next two recipes (from a New York City features writer) involve baby food, starting with a snippet from that article:

"Appetizing recipes for soups, main dishes, desserts, beverages, sandwich spreads and even salads are being built around canned baby foods. Often through such special recipes or baby food combinations, mother can share a quick snack with the high-chair set."

Baked Apple Treat with Cereal

One-half cup milk, 1/2 cup barley cereal, cereal food or strained oatmeal, salt, 1 can strained applesauce or chopped apples, 2 teaspoons brown sugar, 1 teaspoon butter.

Combine milk, cereal and salt. Line a small baking dish with the cereal mixture, and place strained applesauce or chopped apples in the center of this "cereal nest." Sprinkle brown sugar over the top and dot with butter. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes.

Carrot and Apricot Farina Salad

Two teaspoons plain gelatin, 2 tablespoons cold water, 1 can strained carrots, 1 can apricots with farina.

Soften the gelatin in cold water. Heat the carrots. Add the soaked gelatin and stir well until dissolved. Stir in the apricots with farina. Pour into molds which have been rinsed in cold water. Chill until firm.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Librarian of Congress is appointed by the president with the advice and consent of the U.S. Senate and serves a 10-year term.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name two significant types of recognition the Librarian of Congress bestows on Americans who influence culture.

