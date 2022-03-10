Stroller: Try your luck with these riddles -- and a game of chance

TODAY’S WORD is curt. Example: He was curt in his answer, so she backed off.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was foible. It means a minor weakness or eccentricity in someone’s character. Example: James was a great companion as long as she didn’t let his foibles and occasional bad taste in outfits get to her.

Today’s chuckle

(Answers below)

1. What kind of spells do leprechauns use?

2. What is Irish and stays out all night?

3. How do you know if an Irishman is having fun?

4. What do you call a leprechaun who broke the law?

5. What did the leprechaun say when the video game ended?

6. How should you greet someone on Wednesday?

7. How do musicians show off on St. Patrick’s Day?

8. How can you tell if a potato is not from Ireland?

Chasing Lucky

Patrons of the Blue Ridge Regional Library — and that’s all of us, whether or not you have a library card, but we love ours! — can try their luck at winning a prize with the “Chasing Lucky the Leprechaun” fun game of chance, which will be going on from Saturday through Tuesday.

Simply visit any of the library branches to get a “Chasing Lucky” envelope. Some of the envelopes have vouchers for prizes, including sweet treats, restaurant vouchers and secret grand prizes. You must be present to win, and if Lucky gets away on one day, you can try again the next. The game is for people ages 11 through adult.

Pig Patty Bingo

The pig is the bingo caller April 23 with the Spencer-Penn’s unique fundraiser that goes along with the annual Pig Cookin’ Contest on the same day. The lucky winner will get a $500 prize. Get tickets at the Centre or from any board member.

If you don’t know how Pig Patty Bingo works, you’re not from the country — basically, a pasture is marked off into blocks. A pig, or pigs, mark off some of the squares in the only way they know how, and it doesn’t have anything to do with drawing X’s or O’s.

Joke answers

1. Lucky Charms

2. Paddy O’Furniture

3. He’s Dublin over with laugher

4. A lepre-con

5. Game clover

6. Irish you a happy St. Patrick’s Day

7. They play their brag-pipes

8. When it’s a french fry.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Lumière brothers’ 45-second 1896 film “L’Arrivée d’un train en gare de La Ciotat“ (“Train Pulling into a Station”) is the stuff of legends. Its perspective is as if you were standing by the track and a train pulls in, and people start bustling round. Some say that early audiences ran from their seats in panic, thinking the train was going to run them over. That’s forgivable, when you consider that moving pictures were so new back then people were still getting used to them. However, tales of those reactions seem to have been simply a promotional technique to rev up interest in the film when it first came out.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name the first female director in film history.

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller @martinsvillebulletin.com.