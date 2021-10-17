Stroller Tuesday

TODAY’S WORD is inimical. Example: Shelby had been determined to keep the heat at 68 degrees all winter to save on her power bills, but when that first inimical chill crept through the window panes and seemed to sink into her bones, she turned it up to 71.
MONDAY’S WORD was suborn. It means to bribe or otherwise induce (someone) to commit an unlawful act such as perjury. Example: The man attempted to suborn his wife to favor his defense.
E-cigarettes
Grocery stores started replacing paper bags with plastic bags in the 1980s and 1990s. The switch was hailed as a way to “save the trees” by cutting paper consumption, but hindsight is 20/20: The addition of so much plastic in landfills and, worse, polluting nature and the oceans has created a far worse problem.
It seems something similar is going on with E-cigarettes. They were introduced into the US in 2006, originally hailed as a way to help people quit smoking. However, scientists are still learning about their long-term health effects, and it’s not looking good. According to information sent out by Henry County Public Schools from www.e-cigarettes.surgeongeneral.gov, e-cigarettes:
- Are highly addictive
- Are a health danger to pregnant women and their babies
- Can harm adolescent brain development which continues into the early- to mid-20s
- Contain nicotine, volatile organic compounds, cancer-causing chemicals, heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead and flavorings such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to a serious lung disease
- Can cause injuries, such as fires and explosions from batteries.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: This is prime time for planting grass seeds, so the grass can get a good hold and grow strong roots in winter — to help it better survive the scorching temperatures of summer. Tim Smith of Southern States inside Lester Building Supply in Martinsville gives the advice:
- For a sunny area, Kentucky 31 grass does best in this area.
- In shady spots, plant Creeping Red Fescue.
- For areas that get mixed sun and shade, plant a mix of shade grass and fine-blade tall fescue.
There's a little more to it than just scattering seed, though.
"Make sure, when you plant seed, to aerate the soil, and lime and fertilize it to get through winter," he said. The soil in this area generally needs lime to even out the pH levels for what grass requires.
It's OK to apply the lime and fertilizer at the same time as the seed, Smith said. Grass seed can be planted up until the first frost, which in recent years has been coming around the end of October, although Smith said he noted a light frost on Monday morning.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In many countries black cats are considered to be symbols of good luck. Why has the black cat been associated in some legends with bad luck in America?
