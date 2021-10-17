Stroller Tuesday

TODAY’S WORD is inimical. Example: Shelby had been determined to keep the heat at 68 degrees all winter to save on her power bills, but when that first inimical chill crept through the window panes and seemed to sink into her bones, she turned it up to 71.

MONDAY’S WORD was suborn. It means to bribe or otherwise induce (someone) to commit an unlawful act such as perjury. Example: The man attempted to suborn his wife to favor his defense.

E-cigarettes

Grocery stores started replacing paper bags with plastic bags in the 1980s and 1990s. The switch was hailed as a way to “save the trees” by cutting paper consumption, but hindsight is 20/20: The addition of so much plastic in landfills and, worse, polluting nature and the oceans has created a far worse problem.

It seems something similar is going on with E-cigarettes. They were introduced into the US in 2006, originally hailed as a way to help people quit smoking. However, scientists are still learning about their long-term health effects, and it’s not looking good. According to information sent out by Henry County Public Schools from www.e-cigarettes.surgeongeneral.gov, e-cigarettes: