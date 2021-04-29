STROLLER: We plant some riddles with you

TODAY’S WORD is mangle. Example: Emily didn't practice her speech enough, so when she was in front of the crowd Wednesday she really embarrassed herself as she mangled her way through it.
THURSDAY’S WORD was brainiac. It means an exceptionally intelligent person. Example: The brainiac he was, Jalen fit right in with the STEM crowd during the robotics summer camp.
Riddles (answers below)
- Why is the letter A like a flower?
- What is the frog's favorite flower?
- What word in the English language does the following: the first two letters signify a male, the first three letters signify a female, the first four letters signify a great, while the entire world signifies a great woman. What is the word?
PCHS Class of '21
Tin Pen Alley in Stuart announces that it will be closing at 6 p.m. Saturday -- because it will be hosting the Patrick County High School Class of 2021. It will reopen at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Garden plants
Surely these warm nights must mean we're past the chance of frost? Well, it's still considered a gamble until past Mother's Day, but if you're rolling the dice with the upcoming weather forecasts ... then you can get your start with the plant sale at the Laurel Park Middle School greenhouse.
The greenhouse is open from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and 9 to 11 a.m. Fridays. They have 4- and 6-packs of annuals for $1.50; 2-inch potted plants for $2; 6-inch potted plants for $3; 4-packs of herbs for $1.50; 4-inch pots of herbs for $2; and 4- and 6-packs of vegetable plants for $1.50.
Riddles
- Because a bee (B) comes after it.
- A croak-us.
- Heroine.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first complete English Catholic Bible translation made from the original languages was the Jerusalem Bible in 1966. Before then, Catholic English Bible translations relied on versions not written in the original languages.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The difference between the Catholic and the Protestant Bible is that one of those has more books than the other. Which one is that?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.