Stroller: We're giving away fresh spring recipes

TODAY’S WORD is sorry (following its usage in old Appalachia). Example: The sorry living room suite, cardboard wall art and ugly plastic flowers didn’t do much to make that house a home.

MONDAY’S WORD was varmint. It means wild animal. Example: All sorts of varmints get up under the house through that place where the underpinning come aloose.

Celebrity granddaughter

Amanda Redd of Laurel Park must be used to the spotlight on her family, but now it’s shining even brighter.

She and her husband, the late Sammy Redd, are the parents of Sammy Redd Jr. of Boston and Nancy Redd of Los Angeles.

Sammy Redd Jr. is the former New College Institute superstar who helped countless numbers of local teenagers make their way to better lives through helping them reach their educational goals through college and financial aid assistance. He now works for City Year in developing consistent student and school-wide outcomes and promoting collaborative learning and continuous improvement.

Nancy Redd is an author and former Miss Virginia, married to actor Rupak Bhattacharya. Their daughter Rupali Redd has been cast in Disney Plus’s “The Santa Clause.” An April 1 article by Alexandra DelRosario on Deadline describes Rupali’s role: “Sweet, loving, and kind, Grace is [the] angelic daughter of game inventor and product developer, Simon Choksi [Kal Penn]. Her wide-eyed belief in Santa, and her love for all things Christmas, could melt the heart of even the biggest non-believer.”

It’s not even the little Redd’s first time on film. She has been in national commercials and has appeared in “Bear Girl” on Hulu.

Giveaways

Greater Faith Church, 8559 A.L. Philpott Hwy., will give away clothing and boxes of food from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. The clothes include a great number of pants and suits in size 3X as well as assorted other women’s clothes and baby clothes.

Recipes

Fresh spring dishes from recipes submitted to the Bulletin by LuAnne Goebel in 1997:

Fruit confetti

2 cans fruit cocktail

1 8-ounce tub whipped topping

2 oz. pecan bits

Drain fruit cocktail. Mix with remaining ingredients and chill. Serve with cinnamon graham crackers.

Chicken salad

Cooking oil

1 lb. boneless chicken tenders

1 bottle Italian dressing

Salt and pepper

Nature’s Seasons seasoning blend

Spice Islands Italian herb seasoning

Mrs. Dash table blend

1 prepared garden salad

Cut chicken into bite sized pieces. Mix oil and spices; cook chicken until dark brown. Remove from skillet and place chicken on top of salad. Pour salad dressing over salad; cover bowl and shake until all salad is covered with dressing.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Early movie star Mary Pickford’s impactful film “Rags” from 1915 tackled the issues of addiction and mental health.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the first mainstream film with nudity?

