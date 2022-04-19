Stroller: We've got more sayings than Carter's got liver pills

TODAY’S WORD is booger, in its old Appalachian usage. Example: Watch out for the boogers when you are out in the woods at night.

MONDAY’S WORD was hollow. It means a small sheltered valley. Example: She went to haul water from the spring in the hollow.

Recipe

We’re looking back through old editions of the Bulletin to find recipes for something to cook for supper. Here’s a quickie shared by LuAnne Goebel in 1997:

Polish sausage dinner

1 pound Polish sausage

1 8-ounce package spaghetti

1 box frozen peas

1 16-ounce bottle Italian dressing

Boil spaghetti as instructed on box. Cut sausage into bite-sized pieces and heat thoroughly.

Place peas in a colander. When spaghetti is ready, pour the boiling water into the colander over the peas. Let the peas and spaghetti mixture stand a few minutes (peas will cook in colander).

Empty spaghetti and peas into a large bowl. Add sausage and dressing and mix thoroughly.

This recipe is better the next day.

Southern sayings

When’s the last time you heard — or used — these sayings? Bless your little ole’ cotton-picking heart if you don’t know what some of them mean — we’ll overlook your ignorance and provide a little explanation to help you out, where needed.

“He’s got more nerve than Carter’s got liver pills.” (Carters Products, formed in the late 1800s, heavily advertised their Little Liver Pills)

“He thinks the sun comes up just to hear him crow.” (like the roosters)

“About as useful as teats on a bull” (Male cattle do not produce milk — and they are aggressive.)

“Finer than a frog hair split four ways” (thought to have originated in C. Davis’s “Diary of 1865.”)

“As happy as a pig in slop” (Pigs wallow in the mud to cool off and to get bugs off their skin.)

“Looking rode hard and put up wet.” (This refers to a major step in grooming a horse: When a horse runs fast, it sweats a lot, especially under the saddle. A good horseman knows to walk the horse around to let it dry off before putting it back in the stable. A horse who doesn’t get to cool off that way will end up looking tired and sick.

“You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.” (A pig’s ear looks soft, pink and shiny, but it’s still the ear of a pig.)

“God willing and the crick don’t rise.”

“Too poor to paint, too proud to whitewash”

“As poor as a church mouse”

“He doesn’t have a pot to ___ in or a window to throw it out of.”

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: People were wearing wool swimsuits up into the 1930s, when California swimsuit maker Mabs of Hollywood introduced a new material for swimsuits: Lastex, a woven satin finish elastic and silk material that had been created for making girdles. Mabs made swimsuits for Joan Crawford, Jean Harlow and Loretta Young, which gave them great exposure to the public. Lastex or

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How were the bathing machines of the mid-1800s used?

