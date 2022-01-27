Stroller: When reminiscing about tobacco, don't forget the flu

TODAY’S WORD is camaraderie. Example: Sandy loved her Sunday school class because of the great camaraderie among everyone in it.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was truncate. It means to shorten as if by cutting off. Example: The company was in a real bind because the bottom of the document it needed information from was truncated.

Bingo time!

Oak Level Ruritan Club will host bingo on Saturday, featuring three “20 for 20” games, one coverall and one door prize tickets. Concessions will be available. Doors open at noon, and the games start at 1 p.m.

Coca-Cola cake

Every now and then you hear the unusually named Coca-Cola cake mentioned. The Stroller was asked for the recipe and looked it up in the Bulletin archives.

The July 10, 2013, edition had a recipe for it by Dianna Winn of Ridgeway, who was then 13 years old. She learned a lot of her cooking, especially biscuits and cakes, from her grandmother Sylvia Pulliam of Ridgeway, who passed away in 2018.

2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup margarine

1 cup oil

1 cup Coca-Cola

3 TBS cocoa

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 tsp. baking soda

2 eggs, beaten

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup miniature marshmallows

1/2 tsp. salt

Make the cake: Beat together flour and sugar. Bring margarine, oil, Coca-Cola and cocoa to a boil, and pour into the flour mixture. Beat by hand until smooth. Stir in remaining ingredients. Bake in a prepared 9- by 13-inch pan at 325 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes.

Icing

1/2 cup margarine

3 TBS cocoa

6 TBS Coca-Cola

3 2/4 cups confectioner’s sugar

Bring margarine, cocoa and Coca-Cola to a boil. Blend in confectioner’s sugar until smooth, and pour over cake.

Tobacco flu

The picture of the tobacco barn on Monday’s front page got a lot of people sharing memories of working in tobacco — how hard the work was, how enjoyable the camaraderie was and how delicious were the big shared meals after the work.

What the Stroller didn’t hear come up at all was tobacco flu. Stroller’s relatives didn’t enjoy working in tobacco nearly as much as other people seem to have. It was the bane of their existence — a perfectly miserable way to spend hot days.

Worse was the tobacco flu they talked about: After handling tobacco for a day or two, they’d get sick, similar to the way it feels to get the flu. Hence the name. Then they’d either have to keep working while sick, or have the bad feeling of tobacco flu ruin their days of freedom after that chore had ended.

What do you remember of picking tobacco?

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Fake eyelashes were patented in 1911 by Anna Taylor of Canada. Her glue-on strip lashes were thought to have been made of human hair. A few years later, hairdresser Karl Nessler in New York City advertised the false eyelashes his salon provided as “a guard against the glare of electric lights.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which film start really popularized artificial eyelashes?

