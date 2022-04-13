Stroller: Who knew giving blood gave better luck at Bingo

TODAY’S WORD is ramps. Example: Her son came in with bunches of ramps which she figured would add some good dimension of flavor to tonight’s supper.

TUESDAY’S WORD was slick-faced, from old Appalachia. Example: He was long and lean, slick-faced with short but thick hair, and walked with a swagger.

In Ararat

It’s a big end of the week for those who live out in western Patrick County or take the drive out that way, thanks to the Ararat Ruritan Club, at 4711 Ararat Hwy.

The club will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Thursday. To schedule an appointment, call Kevin Smith at 229-6493 or sign up at redcross.org; walk-ins also are welcome. Everyone who donates will get a free Red Cross T-shirt; be registered to win an Ararat Ruritan Club cookbook; and also get an extra coverall ticket for Saturday’s Bingo, which starts at 6 p.m. at the club.

The cost for Saturday’s Bingo is $20 for 20 games, with coveralls $5 each. Each game pays out $50 with the coverall payout at $150 if not won within 58 draws. This month’s jackpot is $1,500 if the coverall is not won within 58 draws. Not to mention, there will be door prizes and concessions, so you can come hungry and feelin’ lucky.

Uptown eggs

Here’s an Easter egg hunt for grownups.

Martinsville Uptown is having an “Easter Extravaganza,” hiding eggs at five business uptown, through Saturday. Each egg has various items including Bonus Bucks, gift cards and candy. Clues are given on Martinsville Uptown’s Facebook page.

Speedway firsts

“In all of the years I lived in Martinsville, I only went to two races at the Speedway (1969 & 1999),” wrote Nelson Smith. “My first was September 28, 1969, when some friends of mine and I decided to go after the race had already started (we missed half of the race). Our seats were four or five rows up from the track, 3/4 of the way between the Start/Finish line and Turn 1.

“Near the end of the race, some clown near us was the one who tossed a can (soda/beer) out onto the track, hitting Richard Petty’s windshield, causing a caution flag to come out. This eventually allowed Petty to pass whoever had been in the lead and eventually win the race.

“Not sure if it is true, but I had always heard a rumor that Richard said that was the first race he won on a can of beer.”

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The popular Hooverette dress of the 1930s was sort of like a combination robe and dress. It was designed specifically to be worn at home while doing chores (which were never-ending). It was a wrap dress with a robe-like sash; the wrap could tie either way. If the front of it got dirty, you could simply switch the overlap and look presentable again.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did the Hooverette dress get its name?

