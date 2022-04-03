Stroller: Who needs Netflix when you've got a library card?

TODAY’S WORD is simples. Example: Granny didn’t have no use for no pharmacy because she could cure anything with her simples.

FRIDAY’S WORD was granny woman, as used in old Appalachia. It means midwife. Example: All of MeeMaw’s children were brought into the world by a granny woman.

Work the polls

Here’s your chance to do your civic duty — be part of behind the scenes—spend a day with other friendly folks—and earn a little spending money to boot.

Henry County Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn said she is looking for Officers of Election to work on election days. For 2022, that’s the primaries on June 21 and the general election plus Town of Ridgeway on Nov. 8. Interested people are required to take training before becoming Officers of Election.

The hours are about 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. (the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and the pay is $130 a day.

For more information, call her at 634-4698 or email dsvaughn@co.henry.va.us or vote@co.henry.va.us.

Art contest

This art contest is for kids in grades K-12: “What does a healthy community mean to me?” The Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness is looking for artwork to use in its publication and marketing materials and to help decorate its clinics.

The art can be created with color pencils, crayon or markers, with color and creativity encouraged. Write on the back of each the student’s name, school and grade and a parent’s email address. Turn it in at your school’s main office by April 15.

Library card surprises

We all know we can check out books from the library, but there’s a whole lot more we can check out, too. With your library card, you can get a free day pass to the Virginia Museum of Natural History, a day pass to the YMCA, “I Love Virginia State Parks Nature Backpacks” which include free parking and entrance to all Virginia state parks; and a fishing kit which includes a fishing rod, tackle box and life vest. (The Stroller has checked out the fishing kits before — reserve the number needed a couple of days ahead of time, and be prepared with your fishing license to prove you are entitled).

Service of the library include faxes, copies, interlibrary loans, prints from your mobile device, computer workstations and Chrome Laptops, scans and free wifi.

And if you haven’t tried the 24-hour streaming services Hoopla and Libby, what are you waiting for? They give free access to e-books, music, magazines, movies, audiobooks and more.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Quo Vadis” (1913) was the first movie to feature a cast of thousands of extras and elaborate sets and costuming, plus last for two hours, and have other aspects of epic movies that audiences today are used to.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was Mabel’s big mistake in the 1914 silent film “Mabel’s Blunder”?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.