Stroller: Wonders of radio in Martinsville described in 1922

TODAY’S WORD is qualm. Example: Edward felt qualms about letting his wife deal with that worrisome noise in the attic, but he would rather let her go up there than face for himself whatever creatures were roaming about in the cobwebs.

THURSDAY’S WORD was trepidation. Example: With much trepidation, she opened the hatch to the attic for the first time in years, determined to get to the bottom of the mystery of whatever up there was making that creepy noise.

Martinsville’s first radio

Reading old newspaper accounts in preparation for the Bulletin’s Today in History column is fascinating. There are too many wonders to fit on that one column. If you want a good time, look up Bulletin editions from a century and more ago on microfiche at the Martinsville branch library.

Here is something that may not fit in that day’s History column for March (but part of it will). It is about radio coming to Martinsville, in March 1922:

“Most of us have read a great deal in the daily papers very recently about the development of wireless telephony, the increase of the installation of radio-telephone receiving stations throughout the country and still more recently of the establishment of ‘broadcasting’ stations in the larger cities from which the important news of the world, lectures and addresses by eminent speakers, concerts, solos by great singers and musicians are transmitted great distances by wireless telephony to all parts of the country to be caught and reproduced wherever there is a receiving equipment installed.”

That first radio transmitter was installed by the owner of the Hamilton Theatre, and people had to go there to listen to the radio.

Can you imagine how wondrous that must have seemed, to hear radio for the first time?

What would they even think of the cell phones and other technology of today?

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A famous set of 12 photographs by Eadweard Muybridge, when viewed in succession over a zoetrope, gave the illusion of a horse galloping. They were printed in Scientific American in 1878. The pictures were a major first step in the development of motion pictures. However, they weren’t made with that in mind. Instead, those pictures settled a bet. California businessman Leland Stanford had insisted to his friends that at some point when a horse ran, all four of its hooves were off the ground. He contracted the photographer to photograph a horse running to see about its hooves. He not only won his bet, but also a a place in film history.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The photographs showing the horse galloping were such a big hit that Stanford financed Muybridge to create a zoogyroscope, which was a sequential photo projector, in 1879. Muybridge used the zoogyroscope for the first time to show his moving pictures to audience in what city?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.