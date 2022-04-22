Stroller: You can do the butter rolls or the bikini - but not both

TODAY’S WORD is jettison. Example: It took her years to get the nerve to pare down her records, but finally she jettisoned several years worth of files.

THURSDAY’S WORD was aphasia. It means a loss of ability to understand or express speech, caused by brain damage, such as from a stroke. Example: Bruce Willis is retiring from acting because of his recent diagnosis of aphasia, his family has announced.

50th reunion

Mavahi’s Class of 1971 50th reunion has been set for April 30 at Chatmoss Country Club.

Remembering Doc A celebration of life service for George Pete “Doc” Scouras will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.

He was 89 years old when he passed away on Oct. 30. A 1958 graduate of the University of Virginia Medical School, Scouras was a family practice doctor and the Martinsville High School Bulldogs’ team physician for nearly 50 years — and a continued dedicated Bulldogs fan and supporter after he retired.

Butter rolls

Here’s an old classic Southern recipe you may have forgotten about: Butter rolls. This one is from Stacey Little on Southern Bite.

2 cups self-rising flour

1/2 cup shortening

1/2 cup cold water

1/2 cup soft unsalted butter

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

For the sauce:

2 cups milk

2/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Heat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

Cut the shortening into the flour using a pastry blender or two forks until you get tiny pea-size pieces. Add the water and stir until combined. Gently knead the dough until it holds together.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll into a thin rectangle that is about 10 by 16 inches. Spread the soft butter to cover the dough, then sprinkle with the sugar and nutmeg. Carefully and tightly roll the dough up jelly roll style and pinch to seal the long edge. Cut the dough into 12 even rolls and place them into the prepared dish.

Make the sauce: Combine the milk and sugar in a small pot over medium high heat. Stir until the milk just begins to bubble. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla. Pour the mixture over the rolls.

Bake uncovered for 35 to 45 minutes or until the rolls are brown on the tops. Serve warm.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Exotic dancer Micheline Bernardini was hired in 1946 to model the first bikini because conventional models and actresses didn’t dare to bare so much. The 18-year-old Bernardini was a nude dancer at the Casino de Paris when she modeled the suit on July 5, 1946. The bikini was made by designer Louis Reard, with a g-string back made of 30 square inches of cloth with a newspaper type pattern.

The bikini was not the first two-piece swimsuit — those had started coming in the 1930s — it was just by far the skimpiest.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did the bikini get its name?

