Stroller: You might want to try just one of these recipes

TODAY’S WORD is candor. Example: Jamie spoke with candor about his previous relationships, and lucky for him, Terry didn’t hold most of his confessions against him.

TUESDAY’S WORD was predilection. It means a preference or special liking for something; a bias in favor of something. Example: Sue Ellen has a predilection for preachers who use lots of drama in their sermons, whether or not there’s much Biblical basis for their shouts.

Free swimming lessons

The YMCA will offer free swimming lessons to first-graders who missed the swim lessons at the Y in 2020-21 because of the pandemic — kids who are rising third-graders now. Registration will be taken through April for these classes which will be held from 4-5 p.m. weekdays on three sessions: June 6-10, July 11-15 and Aug. 1-5. To register, email pam@martinsvilleymca.

First-graders’ recipes

We are looking at more recipes for Thanksgiving dinners as presented by Mrs. Connie Waddy’s 1994-95 first grade class, printed in the Snow Creek School’s cookbook from that time period.

Roasted Turkey: What I Need: turkey, grill, pan. What to do: Put it in the grill to cook it. To make it hot, put it on 350 degrees. Cook for 2 minutes. — Ricky Orr and Mark Law

Pumpkin Pie: 1 pumpkin, 2 cups flour, 1 spoon of water, 1 crust, 1 cup of sugar, 1 box salt. Put flour in the pan. Put sugar in the pumpkin. Stir it up. Mix it up. Grease pan, put salt in the pan. Put the pie in the pan. Cook in a 90 degree oven for 2 hours. Pull it out and have a feast. — Nicholas Smith, Courtney Prillaman, Brad Cannaday, Amanda Yates, Dominic Townes, Amber Bowers, Christy Roberts, Megan Spencer, Chasity Williams, Ricky Harding

Roasted Turkey: 1 turkey, 1 stove, 1 cup of salt, 2 sticks of butter, 1 cup of oil. Wash the turkey. Pull the feathers off. Roast for 1 hour.—Jessica Shepard, Drew Goodman

Pumpkin pie

After getting in the mood for pumpkin pie, here’s a real recipe, shared by Grace Network volunteers in 2009:

Mix 3/4 cup sugar, 1/2 cup baking mix, 2 tsp. butter, 1 (12 oz.) can evaporated milk, 2 eggs, 1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin, 2 1/2 tsp. allspice and 2 tsp. vanilla. Beat until smooth, and pour into pie plate (no crust needed) and bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes.

Craft Show

The popular Bassett Band Boosters’ Spring Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Bassett High School — and the Boosters are taking registrations now. To reserve a spot, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Carmen Dauset Moreno, dancing in William K.L. Dickson’s 1894 film “Carmencita,” is the first women known to have been featured in an Edison-related film.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the distinction held by the 1894 film “Fred Ott’s Sneeze?” (and yes, it really was a film of someone sneezing)

