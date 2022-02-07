 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stroller: You'll be proud, not ashamed, to serve this tasty soup

TODAY’S WORD is willowy. Example: Ethel was delighted when the willowy actress was chosen to play her in the movie.

SUNDAY’S WORD was kvetch. It means someone who complains a great deal; complaining frequently as a regular personality trait. Example: She wanted to go to the luncheon but didn’t to be stuck listening to Kate’s kvetching all afternoon.

“Not Proud, But Not Ashamed”

Bishop Kenneth Lucas promises his “true story” in his new book, “Not Proud But Not Ashamed.”

“From the Age of 12 he was introduced to street hustle and quickly experienced the high life, tragedy. & loss,” his book description reads. “Raised in a poor single parent home, & influenced by the underworld lifestyle in the rough streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma during the 1960’s.

“Follow his account and relive the moments that made him the Man of God he is today. Become witness to only a glimpse of his truth, as he shares his testimony.” You can get a copy of his book by calling him at 252-3503.

Souper supper

Here’s a recipe for a great soup that is the Stroller’s new favorite. The recipe comes from the website TheModernProper.com. Join in on the cooking fun — send your favorite recipes to the Bulletin to share here.

Hungarian Mushroom Soup

  • 4 TBS butter
  • 2 cups chopped onions
  • 1 lb. mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 2 tsp. dried dill
  • 2 tsp. fresh minced thyme
  • 2 tsp. paprika
  • 2 TBS soy sauce
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 3 TBS flour
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 2 TBS lemon juice
  • 2 TBS Italian parsley

In a heavy pot or Dutch oven, sauté the onions and mushrooms in butter over medium heat until onions are soft and translucent, about 15 minutes.

Add the dill, thyme, paprika, broth, soy sauce and white wine. Bring the soup to a simmer and cook until the liquid reduces by half.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the flour into the milk until smooth. Add the flour-milk mixture to the soup and cook until the soup begins to thicken, about 10 more minutes.

Turn the heat down to low and slowly stir in the sour cream and lemon juice.

Garnish the soup with parsley and serve hot.

The soup is really nice with some toasted, buttered Italian bread served on the side.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Etienne-Jules Marey of Paris created a camera that could take 12 photographs in a minute, in a practice dubbed chronophotography, a step toward the development of motion picture cameras.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: As the development of moving pictures was coming along, Thomas Edison and his assistant William Dickson were involved. In 1890 Dickson created the Kinetograph, an early version of the motion picture camera. However, a motion picture isn’t much good if there isn’t a way to show a film to an audience. Edison was the first to make a machine for that. What was it called?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.

