Tasty tips about fritters for your veggies

TODAY’S WORD is somnambulistic. Example: “Burnham came out of his somnambulistic vagary and joined in.” (Source: “The Devil in White City” by Erik Larson, 2003)

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was mote. It means a minute dust particle in the air. Example: “The air came alive with the motes seen only in direct streaming sunlight against a darker background.”

Fritters

Fritters are among those foods that some people have known about forever, but others don’t realize about them. They are a good way to sneak vegetables kids normally wouldn’t try onto the dinner plate.

One such vegetable that, in some households anyways, needs a disguise is summer squash. It’s one of those foods you don’t tend to buy too often at the grocery store, but suddenly summer hits, and it’s growing like crazy in the garden. Sue Carter, who used to write for the Bulletin, told The Stroller years ago about making fritters. Now Stroller Junior happily and naively eats squash for dinner — hidden in fritters.