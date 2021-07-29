Tasty tips about fritters for your veggies

TODAY’S WORD is somnambulistic. Example: “Burnham came out of his somnambulistic vagary and joined in.” (Source: “The Devil in White City” by Erik Larson, 2003)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was mote. It means a minute dust particle in the air. Example: “The air came alive with the motes seen only in direct streaming sunlight against a darker background.”
Fritters
Fritters are among those foods that some people have known about forever, but others don’t realize about them. They are a good way to sneak vegetables kids normally wouldn’t try onto the dinner plate.
One such vegetable that, in some households anyways, needs a disguise is summer squash. It’s one of those foods you don’t tend to buy too often at the grocery store, but suddenly summer hits, and it’s growing like crazy in the garden. Sue Carter, who used to write for the Bulletin, told The Stroller years ago about making fritters. Now Stroller Junior happily and naively eats squash for dinner — hidden in fritters.
To make fritters, shred squash. Then use a slightly altered version of your favorite cornbread recipe. Add an extra egg, and go easy on the liquid. Stir that with the shredded squash, and then add more liquid if necessary to make it thin enough to pour into a hot pan with sizzling butter, but still thick enough to stand up a bit with some thickness.
Bingo
The Fontaine Ruritan Club, at 1903 Joseph Martin Highway, will host its first Vera Bradley bingo on Saturday evening. The doors will open at 5, and games start at 6, at $25 for the first book and $10 for each additional book. Coverall sheets will be available for $1 each. Door prizes will available, and seven tickets can be bought for $5. There will be concessions.
Vera Bradley Sales LLC was formed in 1982 and named after the mother of one of its founders. The founders, Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, had met over wallpaper and in the late 1970s started a wallpaper company called Up Your Wall.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “M*A*S*H” was a popular television show from 1972 to 1983. The acronym stands for Mobile Army Surgery Hospital.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the theme song for “M*A*S*H”?
